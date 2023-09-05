CADILLAC — You’ve probably seen her on a little red scooter running errands around town. Just shy of 90, with curly white hair and piercing blue eyes, Pat Shankland was born and raised in Cadillac
“I love Cadillac more than you can imagine,” she said. ‘It’s an awesome town.”
For the last six years Shankland has mourned the loss of one of her five sons. In 2017, Bob Shankland passed away at 61. Bob was known for his joys and passions; his wife and family always came first. He was a man of deep faith who embraced life and loved water sports, boating and canoeing. He also enjoyed hunting, biking and camping.
Not long after her son’s death, Pat started visiting his grave. But she wanted to do something more — she wanted to create a memorial garden for him.
“I know Pat, I would see her there,” said Al Dumond, the retired supervisor of parks for the City of Cadillac. “She wanted to do something nice for the cemetery in Bob’s name, and I had that site, a triangle of land. She’s been taking care of it, she seems to enjoy it.”
Over the last five years, Pat has transformed what was once a patch of grass into a large flourishing garden filled with pink hydrangeas, pine shrubs and flowers.
“I purchased a bunch of the flowers and plants for her,” Dumond said. “Plus, she’s purchased some of her own and she took ownership of it.”
“I spend a lot of time up there,” Pat said. “I go up there every day and stay a couple of hours. I usually go up and water the triangle and I do other watering. I wander around.”
Pat likes to talk to her son while she tends his garden. Over time, she has met others who visit their loved ones.
“I meet other people tending their plants,” she said. “In another situation I met a man that came from another state. He brought a chair and sat by his wife’s grave for about a week.”
Pat Shankland’s memory garden can be found by taking the southern-most entrance into Maple Hill Cemetery to Block 10, 12 and 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.