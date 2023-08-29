REED CITY — The Lincoln Township Fire Department went all-out Sunday afternoon to make a little boy’s dream come true. He wanted a firefighter backpack. And his mom couldn’t find one.
Fire Chief David Beldon heard about it from Sherry Blackrick, the township clerk, after she saw a post on social media.
So Sunday afternoon Lynzee Charles and her 6-year-old son Bennett, who attends LeRoy Elementary School, were invited to the fire station, along with his brothers Brantley and Kylen.
“This went very well,” said Beldon. “His eyes lit up and he was happy. He told us this morning that it was the ‘best backpack ever!’ The mom was very excited and the siblings were here too and they all rode in the fire truck.”
“Lynzee is a single mom with three kids,” Blackrick said. “When I told her that the chief and his wife bought the backpack, she said she was going to cry. I thought this was a good news story. You don’t get good news all the time. We are in a small community and the family is from Ashton. The mom said he will be ecstatic.”
Monday morning Lynzee posted her appreciation on social media, thanking the Lincoln Fire Department for getting her son Bennett the backpack of his dreams.
“All the boys got fire hats and a little trip in the new fire engine,” she said. “They even got to see one of the cadets all dressed in gear. We appreciate that ... I am beyond grateful for this.”
