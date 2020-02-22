CADILLAC — Wesley Gibson is pretty similar to a lot of kids his age. He enjoys reading, playing games, skiing, swimming, boating and going on races outside.
Unlike other kids, however, it's not as easy for Wesley to do some of the things he enjoys. The 14-year-old was born completely blind, with a host of rare conditions that also affect his motor skills.
He knows how to read and write in brail but struggles to relay information verbally and currently uses a special device to communicate with his parents and others.
Wesley's mother, Janet, said the device is on loan to them but they're hoping to eventually obtain one permanently. She said the device has been shown to help kids improve their vocabulary skills, which is something she's hoping will happen with Wesley.
There is a catch: the device carries a prohibitive price tag of $8,000.
Another expensive item that Wesley badly needs is an adaptive bike that will allow him to be more active outside and participate in races with Janet.
Due to the effect his conditions have on his motor skills, Janet said without the adaptive bike, they can only travel short distances.
"It would be huge to get him back outside and doing stuff," Janet said. "It's a goal of ours to get him more active."
The family does have a tandem bike (which was purchased by people in the Cadillac community a few years ago) but Janet said Wesley is getting so big that she can no longer be the second rider.
Adaptive bikes cost around $3,500, and with the cost of the speaking device also looming over their heads, Janet said she's trying to figure out how to pay for everything.
One of her ideas was to enter Wesley in the Great Bike Giveaway contest.
Created by Friendship Circle, the Michaela Noam Kaplan Great Bike Giveaway is a contest that supplies special needs children with adaptive bikes. Each adaptive bike has its own dedicated contest page. One bike in each contest will be given away to the entry with the most nominations. All the remaining bikes will be placed in a drawing.
"Because of Wesley's conditions, walking long distances is a chore, running is a challenge, and riding bike is difficult," the family wrote in their profile of Wesley on the Great Bike Giveaway website. "The XRover adaptive stroller/bike trailer would be the perfect fit for him to continue to enter 5Ks and triathlons with his family."
Janet entered Wesley in the same contest in 2015 but they came up just short of winning.
In addition to voting, people also can donate money toward the purchase of a bike for any child entered.
"They can't stop him!" reads an graphic advertising Wesley being in the contest. "Wesley wants to go bike riding and you have the power to win him that adaptive bike!"
The contest is going on right now and will last until March 4.
To vote for Wesley or donate toward the purchase of a bike for him, go to www.greatbikegiveaway.com/teamwesley.
