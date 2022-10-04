CADILLAC — As the first of three lunch sessions was under way at Cadillac High School Monday, a bomb threat was received, which pushed school and police personnel into action.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said a student brought a written threat they found to the school’s administration at 10:42 a.m. Monday. As soon as the threat was received, Brown said Cadillac Police Department was notified and the investigation started.
The school went into secure mode, which is part of the district’s safety protocols, and students and staff responded immediately, Brown said. This included students remaining in classrooms and the cafeteria, while police and school staff swept the building looking for the threat.
Through the investigation, Brown said it was determined the threat was not credible after a Cadillac High School student admitted to fabricating the threat. As part of the school’s protocols, an alert was sent out to high school parents and families telling them of the false threat. Brown also said the student who admitted to making the false threat is facing repercussions from the school and possibly from law enforcement.
“It is a clear violation of the student handbook to falsify a threat. There will be consequences at school, which includes expulsion or anything in between,” Brown said. “Police are taking their report and it will be up to them and the prosecutor to determine if they are going to seek charges.”
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said there is a 20-year felony offense, false report or threat of terrorism. He said it includes a real threat that is communicated or a false threat that is communicated.
Of course, when dealing with a juvenile, the penalty is not the same as when it is an adult.
Brown said students need to understand one thing, these types of things are taken very seriously and any type of copycat behavior will not be tolerated.
“We are hopeful students are understanding that these types of threats will be taken seriously and falsely reporting a threat is a crime that will be met with consequences,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.