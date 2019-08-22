Montague man facing drug, alcohol related charges in Wexford Co.

CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Montague man is facing drug and alcohol-related offenses from nearly a year ago after he was charged Friday in 84th District Court.
Arthur Edward Wilber was charged with one count each of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams, possession of marijuana or synthetic equivalent and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Aug. 30, 2018 in Mesick. If convicted, Wilber faces up to four years in prison and fines as high as $25,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wilber is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.
