CADILLAC — It appears as though a familiar face will be representing Wexford, Osceola and Lake counties in the U.S. Congress.
Local voters overwhelmingly chose Republican John Moolenaar over Democratic candidate Jerry Hilliard and Libertarian candidate Nathan Hewer to serve in the Second Congressional District. Prior to redistricting, Moolenaar had served as congressman in the Fourth Congressional District.
In Wexford County, Moolenaar took 8,691 votes, Hilliard took 4,095 and Hewer took 248.
With 50% of precincts in Lake County reporting, Moolenaar took 3,322 votes, Hilliard took 1,732 and Hewer took 101.
With all but one precinct reporting in Osceola County, Moolenaar took 6,806 votes, Hilliard took 2,297 and Hewer took 204.
“I am honored to have won this election and the trust of the voters of the Second District," Moolenaar said in a statement Tuesday night. "I will never stop fighting for our values and our constitutional rights. I look forward to representing the residents of Michigan’s Second District as I work to get our nation back on track.
“I would like to thank my wife Amy and our family for everything they have done to support me. I also want to thank my campaign team, our wonderful volunteers, and everyone who worked hard to bring us over the finish line.”
In the First District, which includes a sliver of Wexford County north of Mesick, and all of Missaukee County, voters chose Republican Jack Bergman over Democrat Bob Lorinser, Libertarian Andrew Gale and Working Class party candidate Liz Hakola.
In Wexford County, Bergman took 1,300 votes, Lorinser took 454, Gale took 25 and Hakola took 34.
In Missaukee County, Bergman took 5,734 votes, Lorinser took 1,462, Gale took 100 and Hakola took 91.
