Moolenaar leading in Michigan 4th

CADILLAC — Congressman John Moolenaar is the leading in the Michigan 4th Congressional district as of the Cadillac News deadline.
"I want to thank the voters of mid and northern Michigan for trusting me once again to represent them in Washington," the congressman said in a prepared statement. "I am honored by their support and I will continue my bipartisan work to address the issues facing our nation. There’s a lot of work to do and my priorities will be helping Michigan families, defeating the virus, safely re-opening the economy, supporting our farmers, and protecting the Great Lakes.‘
The Republican from Midland was ahead of Democrat Jerry Hilliard as of the newspaper's deadline. Within the newspaper's coverage area, he had 28,176 votes compared to Hilliard's 9,406 votes. He was also leading in Mecosta, Clinton, Gratiot, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Shiawassee and Montcalm counties.
Moolenaar was elected to Congress in 2014, having previously served in the state legislature.
