CADILLAC — The Ukraine and inflation were all topics of discussion when 4th District Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, visited the Cadillac News on Friday.
A day after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia started, Moolenaar candidly spoke about the conflict and his thoughts on it. He said the United States and its allies have lived with an order in the world. This order respected territorial boundaries.
Moolenaar conceded there have been incursions, but nothing of this magnitude. For more than 50 years, nothing like this, an unprovoked attack, has happened.
“It’s important that we don’t repeat the mistakes of allowing someone just to start taking over countries in Europe,” he said. “Secondly, this is a country (Ukraine) that has embraced the ideals of freedom, of rule of law, of elections and being a part of the world that is, you know, commerce, you know, freedom.”
He also said Michigan and Ukraine have a lot of shared heritage and there are a lot of people living in the state of Ukrainian descent, so there is a strong tie.
Besides those reasons, there is a more important reason that people in the United States and Michigan should be concerned about this recent turn of events. He said there are counties in the world right now, like Russia, like China, with global ambitions. He points simply to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
For those who don’t know, the Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 70 countries and international organizations.
“You see this and (China’s) military buildup in the South China Seas. You see this as they are testing different weapons systems,” he said. “Just think, not too long ago, Hong Kong was considered sort of this gem, this pearl, this bastion of freedom and economic growth. You don’t hear much of Hong Kong anymore because China has consumed Hong Kong.”
He said that is why the United States and its allies need to act swiftly, so China or North Korea are not emboldened to follow Russia’s play.
He said what the world doesn’t want is a “domino effect” where China invades Taiwan, North Korea invades South Korea or Iran becomes more emboldened.
He also said China’s overall response to Russia’s invasion or lack of one has been clarifying and revealing. He said it shows China’s lack of a moral compass. Moolenaar said the invasion of Ukraine also is Russian President Vladimir Putin showing his true colors. While he is not advocating for U.S. troops being sent to the front lines, he believes sanctions are appropriate.
“Those have started and we need to do a lot more. We need to make sure they don’t have access to semiconductor technology chips,” he said. “We need to do more to sanction their banking, their financial institutions, their oil and gas, and the world needs to speak with one voice that we don’t want to see a bully taking over Europe.”
In addition to those sanctions, Moolenaar said the United States and its allies need to provide humanitarian aid. He also said supplying Ukrainians with weapons so they can defend themselves will be important.
When it comes to the problems this will cause, especially for the price of oil and gas, Moolenaar said this is driving home the need to be more energy independent so the United States is not as dependent on counties like Russia, Venezuela or Iran.
“You know, energy independence is national security. Germany and other countries are putting themselves in a position of dependence on Russia. To me, that really puts their national security and independence at risk,” he said.
With the Biden Administration targeting the ability to use fossil fuels in our country, Moolenaar said it put the United States in a weaker position. He said the country needs to do everything it can to bolster its supply to help keep prices down at the pump, but also for national security.
As for the spike in the inflation rate, Moolenaar said the $2 trillion stimulus spending that was passed last year contributed significantly to the inflation spike and other things like the vaccine mandates that are getting people to leave the workforce also are contributing to the rate of inflation.
“I think taking away the mandates, limiting spending and supporting our energy resources can all help to drive down costs and help with inflation,” Moolenaar said. “Getting back to a market economy, you know, getting back to normal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.