CADILLAC — When Fiore Fowler was 8 years old, the Cadillac News published a story about her life as a LeRoy Elementary student with Down syndrome.
Now, 10 years later, she and her peers are still more alike than different, even if they don’t always know it.
Since being featured in the Oct. 18, 2012 edition of the Cadillac News, in an article titled “More alike than different: LeRoy Elementary highlights Down Syndrome Awareness month,” Fiore has transferred to Cadillac Area Public Schools, and is currently a senior at Cadillac High School. There, she participates in choir, theater and a job shadowing program that prepares her for an independent life after graduation.
Throughout her schooling, Fiore’s mother, Roseann Fowler, has been an advocate for Down syndrome awareness and education. When Fiore was in elementary school, Fowler and her husband used to visit their daughter’s class and provide students with a presentation on what Down syndrome is and how they should treat people who have it.
As Fiore got older, Fowler’s presentations became less and less with the hope that her daughter’s peers and fellow community members would have a better understanding of Down syndrome. But, Fowler has yet to see a change.
“I don’t really think that there is any more education now for mainstream kids than there ever was,” she said. “It’s kind of something that’s up to parents to do.”
In the past, Fowler felt it was best to talk to the kids face-to-face, and have a conversation about the physical and physiological symptoms of Down syndrome in an effort to make them feel more comfortable. She said, like anything else that sets a child apart from their peers, it’s better to address it than ignore it.
Fowler believes that kids today don’t always have a grasp on etiquette when it comes to interacting with people who have Down syndrome, whether the education is there or not.
“I’ve experienced this a lot in public, and ... I don’t think (Fiore) notices so much the other kids staring at her, but I do you,” Fowler said. “And it hurts, and I want to just look at their parents and say, ‘Tell your kids to stop staring, say hello.’”
Stop staring and say hello has become a motto for Fowler when she talks to others about Down syndrome. Treating those who have Down syndrome the same as anyone else was the point she aimed to make when she interviewed with the Cadillac News in 2012, and she said the message still rings true.
Transferring schools before the start of her senior year has been a struggle for Fiore, and Fowler said she’s doing her best to adjust to a new environment. When the family moved to Cadillac, Fiore left behind a close friend from her old school, making the transition even harder.
Fowler said it’s been difficult for her daughter to develop relationships with her peers, but she’s making an effort by participating in after school activities, like theater and ballet. Fiore’s choir class at Cadillac High School also gives her the chance to interact with mainstream students.
“So she is in a class with mainstream kids, which is really important for the other kids, and her,” Fowler said. “They need to be around people that are different, too, and realize when they go out in the world, not everybody’s going to look, and act, and talk like them.”
Although Fowler is no longer giving student presentations on Down syndrome, she continues to do the heavy lifting of educating others about the condition. She said it’s not something that she has to do, but rather something she felt compelled to do to make things as easy for Fiore as possible.
There are some positive changes that Fowler has noticed over the last 10 years of Fiore’s life, like the media’s increasing inclusion of people with disabilities in television and film. She said it’s been a great way to show people like her daughter that they’re included and just as important as those who are neurotypical or able-bodied.
October is Down Syndrome Awareness month, and during this time, she urges people to seek out information about Down syndrome through resources like the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan.
“Their motto is possibility, promise, potential,” Fowler said. “So I’m hoping that people will see that, hey, this is a person with as much potential as anybody else and can really be an asset to the community, too, wherever they’re working.”
After graduation, Fowler said Fiore may transition into a program at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District to prepare her for the working world. Until then, Fowler said she’s most looking forward to her open house party.
