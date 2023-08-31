More areas downtown, along lakefront proposed to be zoned for short-term rental use

Comparing the original map (at top) with the new one (at bottom), it can be observed that the majority of new areas are located a couple of blocks northeast of the downtown area. In addition to areas downtown, the new map also includes a handful of properties along the lakefront. Most of these sites are located along North Boulevard, from Cheryl’s Landing to Seneca Place, and a few near Huron Place, Winona Place and Iroquois Place. There also is one site on Sunnyside Drive, near Lansing Street.