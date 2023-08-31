More areas downtown, along lakefront proposed to be zoned for short-term rental use

CADILLAC — Based on feedback city staff have received from the community, additional areas throughout Cadillac have been proposed to be zoned for short-term rental use.
A draft map showing the new areas was introduced during a forum held Tuesday at the well field headquarters on 44 Road.
In addition to the new map, forum attendees were able to see the original map created by staff showing areas they initially thought would be appropriate for the use.
Comparing the original map (labeled Option A) with the new one (labeled Option B), it can be observed that the majority of new areas are located a couple of blocks northeast of the downtown area.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace said these properties already are in a part of the city that has a mixture of residential and light business-type uses, so zoning them for short-term rentals would fit the existing uses in that area.
In addition to areas downtown, the new map also includes a handful of properties along the lakefront. Most of these sites are located along North Boulevard, from Cheryl’s Landing to Seneca Place, and a few near Huron Place, Winona Place and Iroquois Place. There also is one site on Sunnyside Drive, near Lansing Street.
Some of these sites were identified during a previous public forum as places where people specifically didn’t want to see short-term rentals operate. One of the people who attended the forum on Tuesday commented that it didn’t make sense to him that staff went ahead and added more potential locations for short-term renting, even after hearing concerns from the public about it.
Another person commented that he thought most people probably wouldn’t choose to live next to a short-term rental. In that sense, he said it’s akin to living next to a landfill.
Wallace said the lakefront sites were added based on feedback received in an online survey administered by the city, in which around half of 438 respondents indicated that short-term rentals should be allowed in the lakefront district. Around 66% of respondents said they should be allowed in the tourist district, around 47% in the business district, around 46% in the single-family district, and around 31% in the multi-family district.
Respondents’ views on short-term rentals were wide-ranging, including that many people looking into a lakefront home cannot be here year-round and are interested in offsetting the costs of the home; that short-term rentals can be more affordable than staying in hotels and have more benefits; that short-term rentals may be driving up housing prices, limiting year-round rentals, and over-commercializing the city; and that short-term rentals are better maintained than year-round rentals and will have a positive effect on the economy.
Survey results also showed opposing views on if short-term rentals should be allowed in the single-family areas, with several in favor of the idea and several against.
When respondents were asked their general opinion about short-term rentals in Cadillac, the average approval rating was 67% out of a possible 100%.
When asked what negative issues respondents have experienced related to short-term rentals, almost 60% said they’d not experienced any issues, almost 30% said they’ve experienced a lack of respect for surrounding properties, about a quarter said they’ve experienced parking issues, around 23% said they’ve experienced excessive noise, around 22% said they’ve experienced events/parties/crowds, and less than 15% each said they’ve experienced inappropriate land use and destruction of property.
When asked how the city should handle short-term rentals, around 38% of respondents said they should be allowed in certain zoning districts, around 28% said there should be a maximum number of units in the city, around 22% said the number of short-term rentals should be established based on a percentage of housing in the city, and around 15% said there should be a distance limit between units in the city.
Miscellaneous responses to this question included that there should be no restrictions, that there should be regulations on number of occupants and that events/parties should be prohibited, that short-term rentals should be allowed with a permit to ensure responsible ownership and use, and that short-term rentals should be entirely prohibited.
A few people who attended the forum on Tuesday said they felt the city’s survey was biased. For instance, two of the questions asked if respondents believed short-term rentals would have either a significant or minimal impact on single-family ownership and long-term rentals. There was no middle-ground option, and the attendee pointed out that there’s a lot of gray area between “minimal” and “significant.”
Additional criticisms leveled at the survey were that many of the respondents weren’t residents of Cadillac and therefore shouldn’t have as much of a say as residents on the issue, and that there was no way to determine if someone was telling the truth about where they claimed to live.
Toward the end of the forum, an attendee commented that he’d prefer if the city stuck with Wallace’s original interpretation of the old zoning map, which limited short-term rentals primarily to downtown and the tourist areas in Cadillac West.
Wallace replied that this map was written at a time when short-term rentals didn’t exist, so planners weren’t considering the best possible locations for the use.
Cadillac City Council member Stephen King suggested a third map be created showing the original areas where short-term rentals were permitted, to make it easier for people in the community to compare and judge which one they like best.
While many who attended the forum on Tuesday expressed concern about the idea of more short-term rentals coming to Cadillac, there also were several who said the opposite, arguing that short-term rentals would benefit the community more than harm it.
At one point during the forum, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia commented that city staff are doing the best they can to try to figure out a compromise on the short-term rental issue that satisfies (to some degree, at least) the varying viewpoints that people have on the topic. It’s a tough balancing act, Peccia said, since viewpoints run the gamut, from not wanting short-term rentals anywhere in the city, to believing property owners should be able to do anything they want with their homes, and everything in between.
The forum on Tuesday was not an official meeting. No decisions were made on the proposal, and Peccia said there will be several more public meetings to discuss the ordinance and take feedback from people in the community. He said it’s uncertain if the ordinance will be approved even before the end of the year.
To check out the PowerPoint presentation showing the results of the city’s online survey and other feedback they’ve received, go to https://www.cadillac-mi.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=735
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.