More bottle, can return options to be available Oct. 5

CADILLAC — Additional stores will be able to collect cans and bottles early next month as the state enters the second phase of reopening these types of facilities.
The collection of returnable beverage containers was suspended by an executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 23 as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.
In June, the Michigan Department of Treasury issued a notice regarding phased re-establishment of Michigan’s bottle deposit return program. The notice applied to retailers with bottle return facilities located at the front of the store or housed in a separate area and serviced exclusively by reverse vending machines requiring minimal or no person-to-person contact.
In the Cadillac area, that meant options have been quite limited as to where people can bring their cans and bottles ... until next month, that is.
Michiganders seeking their 10-cent deposit on bottles and cans will soon have more options for redeeming their deposits.
With the beginning of “Phase 2‘ on Oct. 5, all grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers with reverse vending machine must reopen their bottle return facilities and resume the collection of returnable bottles and cans to refund outstanding deposits.
Retailers with other types of bottle return facilities — including facilities staffed by employees and requiring more than minimal person-to-person contact — may re-open those return facilities at their discretion.
All retailers re-opening their bottle return facilities during “Phase 2‘ must ensure that those facilities comply with all state-mandated safety protocols and restrictions, including the most recent state-mandated safeguards to protect workers.
In addition, retailers may take any or all the following steps at their discretion:
• Limit the number of beverage containers that may be returned by a single individual per day to a deposit refund amount of $25, as outlined in state law.
• Establish special or limited hours of operation for return facilities.
• Limit the number of available and operating reverse vending machines.
• Periodically close return facilities as needed for cleaning and supply management.
• Implement other procedures or restrictions as necessary to promote safety, efficiency, or both.
During each week of Phase 2, retailers must limit the volume of weekly returned beverage containers to no more than 140% of their average weekly collection volume for the period April and May 2019.
The state Treasury Department will issue further guidance regarding additional phases of the re-establishment of the bottle deposit program when health and safety conditions are appropriate.
Since June, organizers with Veterans Serving Veterans Park north of Cadillac have had to figure out ways of getting around restrictions regarding can and bottle returns.
While adaptations took a number of forms, including using numerous volunteers to bypass the $25-per-person limit, park organizer Roger Bandeen said their ability to return large numbers of cans and bottles was due primarily to one thing — the flexibility of store employees who were willing to bend the rules a bit.
Without this flexibility, Bandeen said they wouldn’t have been able to cash in an estimated $8,000 in cans and bottles they collected from the community to support the park — revenue that made up around 50% of their budget this year as a result of their major fundraisers being canceled.
Bandeen said state and corporate policies related to the number of cans and bottles that can be collected from a single person on any given day greatly affected non-profits such as VSV.
“I think when you have one person making blanket decisions for everyone, things like this happen,‘ Bandeen said. “The state and corporations aren’t very sensitive to the needs of small non-profits. I don’t think it was done effectively but don’t ever underestimate the power of a group of veterans.‘
VSV wasn’t the only organization that ran into problems returning cans and bottles collected from the community — Wexford-Osceola Habitat For Humanity was another area non-profit that was affected.
Complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted weaknesses in the state’s bottle return law and prompted a fresh look at the system by some state lawmakers, although so far no changes have been approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.