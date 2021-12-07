LAKE CITY — Two Lake City Area Schools students aren’t laughing now after they have been alleged to have claimed on Dec. 3 that Lake City High School would be shot up on Monday.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said it was just before lunch on Dec. 3 when police became aware of a Snapchat post that indicated a threat against Lake City High School. Yancer said two female Lake City High School students thought it might be funny to post the threat, but he assumes they don’t think it is so funny now.
“They have not been arraigned. The two discussed it but the one who created it and posted it was arrested around 7 p.m. Friday and then turned over to the juvenile court system,” Yancer said. “We made a request for the juvenile to be lodged, but they couldn’t find a spot for her so she was released to her parents with what they call a safety plan.”
Yancer said soon the sheriff’s office will submit the investigation to the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office and will be requesting charges on the one juvenile who posted the threat, but investigators are trying to determine if they will seek charges against the other juvenile. At this point, he said they are trying to determine how active the other juvenile was in the process.
He said when the threat was found Friday, it wasn’t known if it was a local threat. By the time they were able to determine the threat came from a device that was at Lake City High School, Yancer said the school day was over.
“Law enforcement takes these issues extremely seriously and it’s not a subject matter you need to joke about,” Yancer said. “We will actively pursue and arrest anyone who plays these games.”
Cadillac Area Public Schools also dealt with a posted threat early on Dec. 3.
The district announced to parents that it received a call from Cadillac Police a little before 7 a.m. Friday that there was an online threat made to the high school. The district closed all schools “out of an abundance of caution.”
Shortly after noon Friday, the district announced law enforcement confirmed there was no credible threat to the district or its students.
In phone and emailed messages by CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown, she said the district was alerted to an online threat against Cadillac High School at 6:57 a.m. Friday. It was quickly decided to cancel school while law enforcement investigated the threat.
Brown also said law enforcement determined the threat to be a 3-year-old copycat post from out-of-state that was reposted by a student on Snapchat Friday morning.
Calls were made to Cadillac Department of Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka but were not immediately returned to see if there were any updates regarding Friday’s threat.
