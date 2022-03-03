CADILLAC — Audrey Wood has realistic expectations, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want more communication from state and local agencies regarding the recently discovered PFAS contamination in her home’s drinking.
Wood’s John R Road home was one of the multiple homes in Haring Township that had wells tested for PFAS. The need arose after the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center was alerted to a test result in October that showed one of the PFAS chemicals had elevated levels in one of its wells. The CTC is just down the road from where Wood, her husband, Tyler Bassett, and their four children, including an infant, live.
In January, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesperson Scott Dean said the department received 16 residential wells test results for PFAS and three of those 16 homes had PFAS detections above the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services values. For any homes that were sampled by EGLE’s contractor and had any detection of PFAS, Dean said those homes would be provided with a free point-of-use filter.
Wood said her family had that filter installed last week and while there is relief about having a clean source for drinking water and cooking, there also is frustration. Frustration because there is only one source for clean water and multiple needs for more.
“We have chickens, one dog, four kids and the older kids all brush their teeth at the same time. It is a nightmare to get them to brush their teeth one by one,” she said. “My baby is bottle-fed now and it only has cold water, so we have to heat up the water to make it warmer. I feel really petty talking about this because I should be grateful because we have clean water, but it is frustrating.”
Dean said an additional 10 residential drinking water wells were sampled on Feb 17. Another residence was tentatively scheduled for sampling on March 2 and Dean said laboratory testing results for these samples are expected back in the next two or three weeks.
Dean said sampling will continue until the extent of the impacted area of groundwater and drinking water wells in the area is determined. In parallel with this investigative work, Dean said EGLE has had preliminary discussions with Haring Township about the feasibility of extending municipal water mains into the area. As for a source of the PFAS, Dean said nothing definitive has been determined but the investigation started with the CTC facility.
“In the short term, the local health department is working with the state health department to provide point-of-use filters to homes with any PFAS detections,” he said. “To date, 13 filters have been distributed. Although this can be a DIY job for most homeowners, five have been installed by District Health Department No. 10’s contract plumber.”
Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling said recently there wasn’t a whole lot to update regarding the PFAS discovered in one of the wells on the CTC campus. He said EGLE had informed them that the agency was doing more residential well testing but there wasn’t a clear source for what caused the contamination.
He said what is clear is a rumor that firefighter training was held at the CTC campus is not true. While the CTC did do fire extinguisher training for students, so they know how to use them, no training has ever been conducted by fire departments at the CTC campus. Likewise, no foams that have been known causes for PFAS have been used at the CTC for training or otherwise, Rigling said.
After the initial elevated reading was seen in October, another quarterly test was performed late last year and Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA was 5 nanograms per liter. That reading is below the state threshold for a maximum contaminant level of 6 ng/L. In October, PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well.
Recently, Rigling said another quarterly test was performed and it showed no elevated levels of PFAS and well serving the general education building continues to have no detection of PFAS.
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
There are multiple options available to address the issue at the CTC, including placing a filtration system on the well where the PFAS was detected and digging deeper in the existing well where the contamination is detected to see if they can move past it and into a different aquifer.
A new well also could be drilled, one of the other wells with zero contamination could be tapped into to supply water to the CTC building or the campus could hook into the Haring Township Water System.
“We are waiting for EGLE to get back to us on a consent agreement. We requested to enter into a consent agreement and that basically is where we agree on short-term and long-term plans,” Rigling said. “There will be a few months of discussions and evaluations and that is where we are at. No final decision has been made.”
Rigling said recent testing showed the filtration system the CTC is using removes PFAS from drinking water students and staff use, and students also can get bottled water if they so choose. While that is working, Rigling said EGLE may require more as the consent agreement is worked through.
Rigling also said preliminary discussions have been had with Haring Township about hooking the CTC campus up to that municipal water system, but that could be costly. He said the township would have to extend its water main to the CTC campus. He also said the CTC is consulting with Great Lakes Environmental Center for guidance regarding its water system.
Currently, there are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals. This means that public water supplies do not have to test or treat their water for PFAS under federal law. The EPA has issued a non-enforceable guideline for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid or PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid or PFOA. Some states, including Michigan, have issued health guidelines that are stricter than the EPA guidelines, and some states have proposed or established enforceable standards.
With the filtration system installed in their home, Wood said she does have relief because her family does have clean water to consume. She said moving forward, she believes she would like to explore getting municipal water, but that option was never given since moving into their John R Road home.
Even if they opted to drill a new well, Wood said there are no guarantees the water wouldn’t be contaminated or eventually become contaminated. She also is aware of the 2018 finding by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team that PFAS chemicals are in the township’s water. At least the municipal water is tested regularly, which would give her peace of mind.
Either way, Wood is not confident the remedy will be a quick one.
“I’m not confident it will be remedied in the next year. By the way they were talking, it will be a while. I just don’t have a lot of hope it will be fast-moving,” she said. “A timeline would be nice and more communication.”
