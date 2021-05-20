More information released regarding Lake, Osceola robbery pursuit

REED CITY — Some new information was released by police Wednesday regarding a weekend incident involving gunfire and a vehicle pursuit in Lake and Osceola counties.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said he had no updates to give other than to say his detectives have been very busy over the last few days. He also said he had no additional information regarding the suspect in the incident, including a name, injuries sustained and if or when they would be arraigned in 77th District Court.
Being an open investigation, Cool said he could not comment further.
“I can’t put a timeframe on how long before the report gets to the prosecutor or how long it will take him to review the case,‘ he said.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac confirmed Wednesday he had not received the police report and could not speak on the case until then.
Lake County Detective Lt. Brad Nixon said deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of East Old M-63. While en route, Nixon said deputies were told the vehicle left in an easterly direction.
“The victims from the Luther area said they saw the suspect pull up in a black Cadillac Escalade and saw their 2005 Ford Explorer exiting their driveway,‘ Nixon said. “The Cadillac was left behind with a broken serpentine belt.‘
The Cadillac, however, was not considered a stolen vehicle, according to Nixon. He also said the suspect is a 37-year-old man. Nixon said it was about the same time that deputies were headed to the East Old M-63 residence that the 2005 Ford Explorer was spotted in the LeRoy area.
He also said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office came across the suspect in a newly stolen vehicle and it was at that time that Lake County deputies crossed into Osceola County to assist with the pursuit.
He said the Lake County case is considered open but he didn’t know if any charges would be sought. He also said Lake County’s last contact with Spectrum Health — which was likely when the police report was written — stated the suspect was in critical condition. Nixon said he had no updates regarding the suspect’s condition.
Information released Tuesday by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were dispatched to LeRoy Township on May 16 to assist the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in finding a stolen vehicle. While en route, Osceola County deputies learned a LeRoy Township resident called 911 to report they had been robbed at gunpoint, according to the release.
Police said the resident told the dispatcher the suspect demanded the keys to his vehicle. During an altercation, police said several shots were fired, but it was not clear in the press release if it was the suspect or the robbery victim who did the shooting. A short time after the robbery phone call, police said a citizen observed the stolen vehicle and reported its location to 911.
Stop sticks were utilized during the pursuit of the suspect and the stolen vehicle was disabled, according to police.
