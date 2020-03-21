An order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer late Tuesday means hospitals can use their facilities in new ways.
Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-13 temporarily lifts regulatory requirements on hospitals and care facilities until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
The lifted regulatory requirements are supposed to “help ensure an adequate number of health care providers available to patients during the spread of COVID-19,‘ the governor’s office said.
For hospitals and health care facilities like Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, the lifted regulatory requirements offer some flexibility in how the health care system can use their facilities.
Lynn Schutter, regional marketing manager for Munson in Cadillac, said “a very loose example‘ of the sort of thing the governor’s order means would be an outpatient surgical center being used for inpatient care.
“Should we get a surge or an influx of patients, the governor said, ‘If you have to make those inpatient beds, during this crisis time,’ we can do that,‘ Schutter said.
But Munson doesn’t need to do that yet and Schutter said she doesn’t know if it will get to that point.
The biggest concern is still staff and supplies.
“Whether we’re able to free up more beds or not ... the whole country, the world will experience a shortage of staffing and supplies,‘ she said.
“This is a crisis unlike any we’ve seen before, and we must do everything we can to ensure care for the most people,‘ Gov. Whitmer said. “This executive order will help expand capacity so more people can access the care they need while we work to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. I will continue to work quickly with our partners in state government and with hospitals and care facilities to protect Michigan families.‘
“Governor Whitmer is working around the clock with state government officials and our partners in the health care industry to ensure access to care for Michiganders,‘ Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “This executive order will help us meet that goal and help people across the state access the care they need. It’s a critical step at a time when we need all hands on deck to address this crisis.‘
