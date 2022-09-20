LAKE CITY — People filled the streets of Lake City as the Missaukee Area Chamber hosted its 44th annual Festival of the Pines. With a higher turnout than expected in town, Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said it was great to see.
“It was a larger crowd than we really anticipated, but we were all very happy with the number of people that came out,” Kaminski said.
One concern the Chamber had heading into the festival was finding volunteers. Once the festival got going, Kaminski said people began to come and help out.
“I was very pleased with everything and all the people that stepped forward because at the end there were more people as it get closer to that Thursday and Friday,” she said. “So it was great to see more people step up and volunteer and come support the community.”
This year’s festival featured a few new events, including a pow wow on Friday and a Paint and Sip event over the weekend. Kaminski said they also focused on adding more kids events to encourage more families to come out.
These events achieved that, as Kaminski said they had lots of children and their families stick around for the different games and activities.
“It felt great to have people coming out of their homes,” she said. “It was wonderful.”
Kaminski said other events like the corn hole and euchre tournaments performed well, but they hope to increase participation next year. She also said the Chamber would like to continue adding new events and growing others.
“We always want more,” Kaminski said. “The more participation, the more money the Chamber gets to make and profit to put back into the festival next year.”
With this being her first Festival of the Pines as Executive Director, Kaminski said it was a great learning experience and nice to see everything come together.
