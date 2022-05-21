CADILLAC — On a recent May morning, Mitchell State Park was buzzing with activity.
Although the campground was nowhere close to being filled, it will only be a matter of time before that is the reality. Still, campers were enjoying their morning coffees, taking walks and tending to their sites. With the Memorial Day long weekend nearly here, the summer tourism season is set to start in earnest. It appears that many folks plan on taking full advantage of the long weekend, according to AAA.
Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in three years, building on a travel resurgence that began earlier this spring. This year’s forecast marks the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010, bringing volumes almost in line with pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. Last year was the highest.
“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA said. “People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”
AAA predicts over 1.1 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. That’s a 7.9% increase over 2021, bringing travel volumes almost in line with those from 2015.
Nationally, it’s a similar story. More than 39.2 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend. The 8.3% increase from 2021 puts travel volumes in line with 2017 figures.
Mitchell State Park Lead Park Ranger Gary Brown said campers can book sites six months out and usually holidays weekends are targeted. He said Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are two dates that typically fill the campground up and he anticipates it is similar in other area campgrounds.
He also said things have continued to trend upward, despite the pandemic, when it comes to reservations. He said reservation numbers are a little bit down when compared to 2021 but still significantly better than pre-pandemic levels.
“We are now over 20% ahead of 2019 (for reservations). COVID has been really good for camping,” Brown said. “You want to talk about social distancing? Get outside and do something.”
While being busy during the Memorial Day weekend is nothing new, Brown said people coming to the area need to be mindful of fire danger, which remains high.
Potential fuels that help wildfires spread include things such as dry grass, brush and downed tree branches. If you build a campfire or a bonfire, enjoy the dancing flames but never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Make sure you always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
As of Friday, open debris burning was not permitted within Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
The campground, however, isn’t the only place that will be busy during the coming holiday weekend.
Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center Interpreter Ed Shaw said the museum will be full and many things are planned for Memorial Day and other summer weekends.
Memorial Day weekend Shaw said the center will have a mushrooming clinic that is already full, a raptor program under the pavilion that includes hawks, eagles and owls and a fly fishing clinic that also is already full. The two clinics, mushrooming and fly fishing, may be full for Memorial Day, but he said additional sessions are scheduled for later in the summer.
With those clinics, Shaw said the center is helping to bring people to the area, which puts heads in beds and people in restaurants, stores and gas stations.
“We (the Department of Natural Resources) offer right around 62 classes and 40 are at the Carl T. We have lots of classes coming up,” he said. “We encourage folks in the community to sign up. People see what we are doing and assume it’s just for campers. We are here for everyone.”
Despite historically high gas prices, 92% of Memorial Day travelers plan to travel by car. Over 1 million Michiganders are forecast to take a holiday road trip. That’s 4.8% more than last year’s holiday weekend, according to AAA.
Gas prices for Memorial Day are likely to be the highest on record. A combination of tightening global supplies and strong demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump.
As of May 17, the average price for gasoline in Michigan is $4.39 per gallon. Previously, Memorial Day travelers found pump price averages of $3.05 in 2021, $2.88 in 2019, and $3.10 in 2018. The highest average price recorded on Memorial Day was $4.11 per gallon in 2008.
“Coming out of this two-year pandemic, Michigan residents are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record-high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. “Many may look at cost-cutting measures to offset the added expense, like driving shorter distances, staying in a less expensive hotel, or spending less on shopping, dining and entertainment.”
For those hitting the road, Thursday and Friday are anticipated to be peak traffic days.
Sixth District Public Information Officer Spl. Lt. Michelle Robinson said with the increased amount of traffic that the holiday weekend brings, troopers will be out in force making sure they are wearing their seat belts.
From May 16 to June 5, state and local law enforcement agencies across the nation are conducting enforcement efforts for motorists who aren’t wearing their seat belts including in the Cadillac area. From 2019 to 2021, the seat belt usage rate in Michigan fell from 94.4% to 92.6%, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In Michigan, 228 people killed in traffic crashes in 2020 were not wearing seat belts. During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, there were 12 fatal crashes on Michigan roadways that resulted in 12 fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. One of the 12 deaths involved a driver not wearing a seat belt.
Robinson said when it comes to dealing with the extra traffic drivers need to first understand it will be part of the weekend so accept there could be delays. She also said drivers should always slow down and use patience, especially in road work zones, but it is especially important during busy holiday weekends like Memorial Day.
She also said that utilizing the zipper merge will be important in helping to reduce delays when traffic has to shift due to a lane closure.
When a lane is closed in a construction zone, a zipper merge occurs when motorists use both lanes of traffic until reaching the defined merge area, and then alternate in a “zipper” fashion into the open lane.
“They have found it is more efficient if you do the zipper merge. The flow will go smoother because there is not as big of a backup,” Robinson said.
