More than 10 days of rain

CADILLAC — It's been raining for more than 10 days.
There've been breaks, of course. But according to the National Weather Service office in Gaylord, there's been some sort of precipitation every day since Oct. 13; Oct. 12 was the last dry day.
Altogether, 2.51 inches have fallen in Cadillac since Oct. 13 (data for Oct. 20 was missing). And the precipitation is expected to keep coming, although only a little bit. Meteorologist Andy Sullivan estimated that about a 10th of an inch could fall over the weekend and early next week. It could come in the form of rain or snow.
Sullivan expects the weather to start drying up on Tuesday.
The rain isn't the tail end of some hurricane or other major weather events far away.
Instead, it's the usual battle between hot and cold.
"The battle zone between the warm and the cold air," Sullivan said. "It's warm and humid downstate and then colder, like in the upper Peninsula."
A kind of "stationary boundary, was set up right over us," Sullivan said. Storms formed and kept reforming and moving over the area "and just kept dumping heavy rain."
The heavy rain has caused flooding in nearby communities, Sullivan noted, citing the Traverse City area, Otsego County, and the Lakeshore.
But Cadillac's infrastructure has been handling the rain well, according to Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne.
"There is no serious flooding," Payne said.
DPW crews have been using the street sweeping trucks and shoveling out catch basins.
Some puddling has occurred where leaves have clogged up the catch basins. That's one of the reasons you shouldn't rake your leaves into the street.
The Cadillac area is on pace to have a wetter-than-average year.
The average annual precipitation is 32.1 inches in Cadillac, according to Sullivan. This year, Cadillac is already at 28.21 inches, with more than two months left in the year.
"It's wetter than normal up to this point," Sullivan said.
But that's also typical for the decade.
Precipitation data for Cadillac goes back to 1909.
"Essentially, the last nine or 10 years, most years are either average or well above average as far as rainfall goes," Sullivan said. Last year, 2019, there was 44.39 inches of precipitation.
