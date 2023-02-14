More than 100 sophomores from eight schools attend CTC's Careers for Women event

MERRITT — Women representing a variety of professional fields spoke with female students from all over the region recently.
The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center on Feb. 9 held the 16th annual Careers for Women event at the Four Seasons Event Barn in Lake City.
More than 100 high school sophomores from eight different schools attended the event.
Presenters were Tera Bisballe, owner of Four Seasons Event Barn, Kristen Thrall, recreation and hydropower program manager for the Huron-Manistee National Forests, Trooper Jo Hamlin, of the Michigan State Police, Firefighter/EMT Keisha Fauble, Erin Lavender, director of engineering for B and P Manufacturing, Sarah Nelson, veterinarian at Meyer Veterinary Clinic, Chantel Fitzgerald, general manager of Culver’s Restaurant, and Jennifer White, dentist and owner of Brite White Dental.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.