More than 2,500 locals have recieved both vaccine doses

CADILLAC — More than 2,500 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Cadillac News coverage area.
That doesn't mean 2,500 people are impervious to the coronavirus, but it does mean they have better odds of fighting off the virus if they encounter it.
Recent data from District Health Department No. 10 showed 1,606 Wexford County residents have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In Missaukee County, it's 523, while Lake County has had 417 people receive both doses. Just under 500 of those people received their second dose last week (297 in Wexford, 96 in Missaukee and 91 in Lake).
The health department has also continued to provide first doses. Last week Wexford County had 420 first-doses administered, while Missaukee County had 214 and Lake County had 244.
The state of Michigan's data shows 1,443 of the doses administered for Osceola County residents were second doses. There have been more than 3,000 first doses.
Approximately 84,000 people live in the four counties.
At last check Monday evening, there were seven new COVID-19 cases in Osceola County since Friday, bringing the total to 904.
For Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, which are in DHD No. 10, there appeared to be some new cases, but the exact number wasn't obvious because the health department's dashboard had not fully updated by the newspaper's deadline Monday. State data appeared to show fewer cases in Wexford County on Monday than there had been on Friday. Wexford County had 1,324 cases according to DHD No. 10's Friday data but had 1,118 according to the state's data. Missaukee County had 614 according to the state but 599 according to DHD No. 10 while Lake County had 339 according to the state compared to 337 compared to the health department.
There were no new local deaths and few statewide deaths. On Sunday and Monday, the state recorded three, bringing the pandemic total to 15,362 for Michigan, as the United States reached a total of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.
The Cadillac News calculated the overall positivity rate for the four counties in the newspaper's coverage area at 5.8% for the week ending Feb. 20. Wexford County had the highest positivity rate among local counties, at 9.7%, while Osceola County was the lowest at 2.1%. Lake County had 2.8% and Missaukee County had 6.2%.
Statewide cases reached 581,403.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.