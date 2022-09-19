After years of cutting the amount of chinook stocked, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently made an announcement that likely was music to the ears of anglers and the charter boat captains of Lake Michigan.
Early this year, the DNR reported it believed the forage base is in Lake Michigan to support increased stocking. That means the alewife numbers are increasing.
Since the late 1980s and until recently, the number of alewives in the Great Lakes had been shrinking. In Lake Michigan, alewives hit record lows between 2013 and 2015. As a result, there was real concern about chinook’s forage base — i.e. alewives — crashing. The DNR didn’t want to repeat what happened in Lake Huron.
After decades of decreases in stocking, the DNR is ready, albeit modestly, to increase its stocking of chinook salmon in Lake Michigan. The proposal is to increase chinook salmon stocking by 54% in Lake Michigan. That means the number of spring fingerlings would increase from 650,000 to 1 million.
Mark Tonello is a DNR fisheries biologist in the Central Lake Michigan Management Unit and he is supportive of the increase.
He said Michigan as well as the other states with connections to Lake Michigan, including Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, have done a good job managing the decreased forage base during the past 20 years.
“We have followed the science and fought very hard to maintain a viable alewife forage base, even when it meant risking public ire by stocking fewer salmon,” he said. “The science is currently telling us that there is a little more forage out there right now, so we are responding appropriately by proposing a modest stocking increase.”
He said that science was the result of research conducted jointly by the MDNR and its partners from other states. It also included the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Tonello said research vessels were monitoring the alewives forage base to conclude how many predator fish, i.e. chinook, it could support.
He said the DNR has worked with lots of different entities and tribal nations, so the most scientifically-based decision could be made. He said the final factor is what the public wants.
“The public wants them (chinook). They are a valuable species in terms of sport fishing. That is the species we are focused on,” he said. “(Chinooks) also are big consumers of the alewives and that is why we are closely managing the number of chinooks we are stocking.”
Jay Wesley is the DNR’s Lake Michigan basin coordinator and he said while 1 million spring fingerlings seems like a lot, it is only a modest increase when compared to the estimated 4.5 million wild chinook salmon in Lake Michigan. He said the increased stocking hopefully will increase numbers at sites like Charlevoix that contribute to the entire lake fishery and reinstate stocking sites like Ludington State Park and Fairport.
Regardless of the number of fish the DNR is planning on stocking in Lake Michigan next year, Wesley said it is a big deal.
“In a sense, it is a big deal because we haven’t had this size of stocking increase in well over 20 years. It means we have a good balance. We have enough prey out there in alewives,” he said. “The amount we are increasing (in the stocking) is not substantial because there is a lot of wild fish out there.”
Will that 1 million spring fingerlings mean a huge jump in the chinook population? Probably not, but Wesley said the hope is that it will improve some fall returns of fish in some areas.
While that might be the case, Wesley said the increase in stocking is a big indicator that the proverbial corner has been turned when it comes to the declining chinook forage base in Lake Michigan.
Historically, Wesley said the DNR stocked 3 million chinook spring fingerlings in 1998 and that dropped to 330,000 by 2016. The DNR made small adjustments and Wesley said they were able to get up to 650,000 and now 1 million. He said ideally, the DNR would continue to stock at this level for three years because it takes roughly that long to see changes.
If, however, signs show that it is stressing the forage base before that time, Wesley said the DNR could easily decrease its stocking program of chinook in Lake Michigan.
With the plan formulated, the DNR is hosting a meeting today via Zoom to discuss the proposal and receive public feedback. The Zoom meeting is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Michigan Sea Grant will assist with the meeting.
During the meeting, an update on the conditions of Lake Michigan along with proposed stocking locations and the number of fish stocked also will be discussed.
