CADILLAC — A Cedar Creek Township couple is being investigated for allegedly running an illegal animal shelter, resulting in the removal of more than 40 animals from the residence.
In a press release Thursday afternoon, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office released information about the execution of a search warrant at the Cedar Creek Township home initiated on April 26 by Wexford County Animal Control officers. Animal control was assisted by deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
In total, 39 mixed-breed dogs and two cats were recovered and removed from the Cedar Creek Township residence. Those animals were taken Wednesday to the Wexford County Animal Shelter and the Missaukee County Humane Society.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the investigation was initiated after a complaint was logged from a person who indicated they purchased a dog from the couple. The complaint claimed the purchased animal was emaciated and filthy, according to Taylor.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he is aware of the investigation and action that occurred on Wednesday, but he has yet to see any police reports. He said he did not anticipate that would occur before the end of the current work week.
Since charges have not been filed, the names of the couple were not released. Potential charges could include animal abandoning or cruelty, which is a felony. Punishment varies based on the number of animals involved in the case. Other potential charges include unregistered animal shelter rule violations or dog kennel facility violations, which are misdemeanor offenses.
Because of the number of animals removed from the residence, the Wexford County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until Tuesday.
Beginning Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said the shelter will be open by appointment only.
The sheriff’s office also said the shelter will not be able to take any owner surrenders or strays until further notice. Taylor said the Wexford County Animal Shelter has the two cats, but a majority of the dogs were taken to the Missaukee County Humane Society. He also said a few of the dogs were taken to a facility in Clare County on Thursday.
“All the animals are getting care and being seen by a veterinarian,” he said. “As of (Thursday), there is no indication any animal will have to be euthanized.”
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Wexford County Animal Control were assisted by Grand Traverse Animal Control, Clare County Animal Control and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
