More than 50 new COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is preparing to begin vaccinating people in Phase 1B.
Not all of the people in 1B can begin receiving vaccinations yet. DHD No. 10 is taking electronic registrations for people in the 10 counties who are 65 and older, first responders such as police and fire, and jail and corrections staff.
To register, visit www.dhd10.org.
Though school teachers are also included in Phase 1B, the health department is not ready to begin scheduling those vaccinations.
"We will work with your employers to notify you when we are ready to schedule your vaccine clinics. We ask for your continued patience as we work as quickly as possible to get more vaccine and schedule more clinics," the department said, asking people to refrain from calling to schedule appointments at this time. The department is working to set up a phone line for vaccine registrations.
Dozens more COVID-19 cases were recorded in local counties Thursday.
Of the counties within the Cadillac News coverage area, Missaukee County saw the most new cases, at 22. It was also the highest number of new cases among the 10 counties within the District Health Department No. 10 jurisdiction.
Wexford County added 18 new cases, while Osceola County added 13 and Lake County added one.
Missaukee County also added 12 more probable cases, while Wexford County added three.
Central Michigan District Health Department reported that Osceola County had lost a 19th person to COVID-19.
The newly recorded COVID-19 death in Osceola County means the county has overtaken Wexford County in COVID-19 deaths, though it has had hundreds fewer cases.
Wexford County continues to lead the local counties in terms of cumulative cases throughout the pandemic, at 1,023, having reached 1,000 cases on Wednesday. Wexford County has had 18 deaths and has had a cumulative total of 61 probable cases.
Osceola County has had 780 cases and 19 deaths.
Missaukee County on Thursday topped 500 cases. The cumulative total for the pandemic now stands at 508 cases, with that number likely to tick higher in the coming days, given the number of probable cases announced on Thursday. Missaukee County's probable cases now stands at 55, though that will drop if any of the probable cases are confirmed. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths in Missaukee County.
Lake County is just below 300 cases, at 294. There have been 17 probable cases and nine deaths.
Munson Healthcare showed a marked improvement in hospitalizations at Cadillac Hospital. At one point in the spike during late 2020, there were as many as 20 people hospitalized and positive for COVID-19 at Cadillac Hospital, according to District Health Department No. 10's dashboard. There were four on Thursday. The number of hospitalizations within the Munson Healthcare system was said to be leveling off earlier this week.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 512,751 on Thursday. Deaths climbed above 13,000 as 176 new cases were added, 138 of which were identified during a review of vital records. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan reached 13,094 on Thursday.
