CADILLAC — The latest diagnostic testing data from the state of Michigan shows the positivity rate among local counties has climbed again.
For the week ending Nov. 28, it was 16.4%, but dropped to 13.4% in the week ending Dec. 5. But the most recent week ending Dec. 12 had a 15.4% positivity rate, with 315 positive tests out of 2,041 run for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties.
Positivity rates are an indicator of how widespread the virus is in a community. The state of Michigan has typically used a benchmark of 3% to indicate that not all cases are being caught via testing.
Over the weekend, there were more than 50 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the counties within the Cadillac News coverage area. There was one new death in Osceola County.
Wexford County added 27 new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 833. There have been an additional 35 probable cases in Wexford County. Probable cases are people who have COVID-19 symptoms and contact with a known case but have not tested positive. Additionally, there have been 13 COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County.
Osceola County, which has had a 14th COVID-19 death since Friday, also added 16 new cases. The county's pandemic total is 633.
Missaukee County added 19 new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 364 with an additional 22 probable cases. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in Missaukee County.
In Lake County, there were two new cases since Friday and a pandemic total of 252 with five probable cases. Among Lake County residents, there have been six COVID-19 deaths. However, there have been an additional two COVID-19 deaths among inmates of the North Lake Correctional Facility, a privately managed federal prison located within the county.
Statewide COVID-19 cases climbed to 437,985 on Monday. There have been 10,752 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.