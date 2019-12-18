CADILLAC — As a single mom working in the medical field and just moving from one job to another, Misty Anderson did not know what she was going to do for Christmas this year.
“I wasn’t really sure if we were going to have anything for Christmas,‘ she said. “It was probably going to be gifts from the dollar store.‘
Anderson, originally from Montana, has no family in Michigan and has been living with a friend and another roommate in Cadillac since starting her job as a phlebotomist in August. Prior to moving to Cadillac, Anderson lived in Manistee and worked at a hospital out there.
“I left a situation that was not good for myself and, more importantly, my daughter,‘ she said. “It has been wonderful for my friend to open her doors to us and give us a place to stay while I work to get back on my feet.‘
On top of leaving behind Manistee and not having any family to spend Christmas with this year, Anderson said this year has been tight for her and her 4-year-old daughter, Daphne.
But thanks to a wish nomination from Diane Minthorn of Lake City, a coworker’s mother, Daphne and Anderson will both have presents to open on Christmas Day.
“My daughter came home from work one day and was telling me about how Misty did not have anything and was struggling to figure out the holidays,‘ Minthorn said. “(...) Her daughter is 4 and my granddaughter is 5, so I know how important this time of year is to them. So I thought I would give it a shot and see what happened.‘
Though she did not know Anderson or Daphne, Minthorn said it is a goal of her’s each year to help someone out during the holidays and was going to come up with some way to help Anderson should her wish not be chosen.
“My daughter and I were coming up with all the different ways we could help Misty get presents for her daughter,‘ she said. “We were even considering pooling some money together for the two of us so she could buy some presents.‘
But Minthorn did not need to worry as the wish was then granted by Mike Blackmer, owner of the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling and the Lake Cadillac Resort, so Anderson and Daphne could have more than a dollar store Christmas.
“This means so much more than I can say,‘ Anderson said when asked what this wish meant to her. “(...) I am probably going to cry when I get home.‘
When looking at wishes for this year’s Believe program, Blackmer said this mother and daughter stood out to him as it reminded him of the struggles his parents had.
“If I can help someone have a Christmas, that feels special,‘ he said. “(...) I hate to see anybody go without a Christmas. I was brought up in a tough world. I remember one year we didn’t know if we were going to have a Christmas. I don’t want anybody to go through that.‘
Granting Believe wishes for more than 10 years, Blackmer said it makes his Christmas every year.
“I look forward to this each year,‘ said Blackmer. “I look forward to being able to give back to the community (or) help someone out.‘
