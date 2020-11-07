More than a dozen new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County

CADILLAC — Wexford County has lost a fifth resident to COVID-19.
It's been months since a Wexford County resident has died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-COV-2.
The last Wexford County death was June 29. Deaths had slowed throughout the summer and fall but have started climbing once more. Osceola County and Lake County each had their first COVID-19 deaths on Oct. 26.
District Health Department No. 10's data dashboard on Friday showed Wexford County had lost another resident to COVID-19; it's the eighth COVID-19 death in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Statewide, Michigan announced an additional 43 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, reaching 7,513 since the pandemic began.
The state has said that at this pace, Michigan could lose 100 people a day to COVID-19 by Christmas.
Part of that "pace" includes thousands and thousands of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases every day in Michigan.
On Friday, the state topped 200,000 COVID-19 cases; 201,569 to be exact. It's an increase of 3,763 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday.
More than a dozen of the new COVID-19 cases are in Wexford County.
The District Health Department No. 10 COVID-19 dashboard showed 14 new cases Friday in Wexford County, making the pandemic total 226. Wexford County also gained another probable case, reaching 26 probable cases throughout the pandemic. Of the 226 cases in Wexford County, 48 confirmed cases have onset dates between Oct. 28 and Nov. 6. People are generally contagious for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.
Missaukee County added seven confirmed and one probable case on Friday. Pandemic-long totals in Missaukee County reached 119 for confirmed cases and 19 for probable cases. Within the 10-day range, there have been 30 confirmed cases and one probable case.
Lake County added two cases, reaching 88 confirmed cases and five proable cases throughout the pandemic, of which 18 confirmed cases fell in the 10-day range.
Central Michigan District Health Department had not updated their COVID-19 dashboard as of the Cadillac News deadline on Friday, but state records put Osceola County at 220, an increase of 10 over Thursday. Osceola County had 33 new confirmed cases between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6, with 13 probable cases.
Confirmed cases have a positive diagnostic test, while probable cases have contact with a confirmed case and are showing symptoms.
The positivity rate for Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties combined so far for the week ending Nov. 4 is 10.8%, according to a Cadillac News analysis of state records on diagnostic testing. If that trend holds through the rest of the week, it will have been the highest positivity rate in the four counties since the pandemic began.
Positivity rates are the percentage of tests that come back positive. The World Health Organization has indicated that rates above 5% suggest the virus is too widespread in the community to loosen up on restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.