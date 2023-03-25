CADILLAC — Magic: The Gathering. Pokémon. Flesh and Blood.
For some, cards from these games are nothing more than pieces of cardboard. For others, there’s more to the cards than meets the eye.
McBain resident Evan Heuker has been collecting Magic: The Gathering cards for over 18 years. Heuker said his interest in the game started by accident after he saw some kids at school playing it.
When he asked them what they were doing, Heuker said they invited him to an event but wouldn’t give him any details. Once he learned about the game, Heuker said it all snowballed from there.
“The game is always different,” he said. “There’s an unlimited amount of decks that you can make.”
Magic is a collectible fantasy card game where two players compete against one another using different creatures, spells and other cards with different abilities. In the 30 years the game has existed, it has seen new sets of cards come on that change the game’s mechanics and how people approach it.
Building decks is a big part of collecting different cards for games like Magic. While some may turn to the Internet to see what others have built, Heuker said he enjoys creating a deck that he can call his own.
He accomplishes this by buying packs and boxes in anticipation of what he might pull next.
He said it is like a “gambler’s itch” because you don’t know what you’re going to open.
“With the huge variety of cards they have now and the different things that they can do, it’s just really cool to have them,” Heuker said.
Looking through his collection, Heuker said he probably has a fair amount of expensive cards. But when it comes to opening packs, Heuker said he’s happy with whatever he gets.
“A lot of it is nostalgia because I can look at a lot of the older ones that I have and go, I remember when I played this card against so and so during that time,” he said.
Card collecting is just like collecting any other item for Jeff Miller. Miller, owns the Wargames North gaming store in Cadillac, has collected a lot of cards in the last 45 years.
Miller said he started with collecting stamps and coins before moving on to comic books and baseball cards. Then Magic: The Gathering came out and Miller said he fell in love with the game.
“When I was at work and I’m talking about this cool game, I run into somebody else who was like, I love that game,” he said. “The next thing you know, what turned into just knowing one or two people who knew how to play, turned into a weekly 10- to 12-person game every Saturday at my house.”
Like any game, Miller said some people would stop playing and new people would replace them. When some of the people left, they would give Miller their cards and his collection grew.
Miller said he began selling cards on eBay because he was accumulating so many. Soon, he had his own business and a place to buy and sell cards, games and more.
“I just kept buying and buying and buying until I hit kind of a point where there are literally Magic cards in every corner of my house,” he said. “And what’s silly is now there are literally Magic court cards in every corner of my house again because I’ve run out of room (at Wargames North).”
While some people may focus on the value of the cards, Miller’s focus has shifted to finding unique cards. He said his collection has gotten more niche as he has tried to find Magic cards that have been autographed by their artist.
“What drives me is finding the weird and unique as far as what I find interesting about collecting,” he said. “I own cards that there are only one or two of them in the world, but the problem is it’s not a super sought-after card.”
A newer collectible card game that has become popular is Flesh and Blood. The game has fantasy themes like Magic but has completely different rules and cards.
The game also came out during the pandemic and was designed to be played in-person since there are no online versions of the game. Despite people being quarantined during the early years of the game, Gamer’s Gambit store owner Greg Stahl said it survived and is growing.
For Flesh and Blood to have done that through COVID speaks volumes to how good the game actually is, he said.
Stahl said his card collecting began with Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh. He said the big thing for him was finding cards the characters had on the TV shows that aired on the weekend.
“It was a way to connect with something that I enjoyed watching,” he said.
Stahl said he picked Magic because of his brothers when he was 12 and started playing more competitively while in high school.
“It’s just a nice way to test your mental strength more than anything,” he said. “It’s kind of amazing how much stress there actually is in competitive games.”
Competitive games took him to different places across the state. While playing, Stahl said that he met people from different states and Canada.
“There’s a lot of people that put a lot of money into traveling because they just enjoy that and enjoy the card games, so you get to experience the world outside of your locale,” he said.
At its peak, Stahl said he had around 110,000 Magic cards before he focused on only collecting Pokémon cards. That collection reached between 70,000 and 80,000 cards.
After starting his business in Lake City, Stahl said he had to get rid of most of his personal collection and only collect certain cards. Then he began playing Flesh and Blood and that has taken off.
Another big aspect of these games and card collecting is the community. Manton resident Shawn McLaughlin said he started playing Magic after making a deal with a friend.
Though he thought the game was for certain people, he became hooked and began spending thousands of dollars to get the best cards.
When he started going to Magic tournaments at the House of Games store in Cadillac, McLaughlin said the people he plays against are very positive and willing to teach.
“People are super patient,” he said. “They will sit down and they’ll take the time to teach you to let you learn.”
Wargames North also has a weekly gathering of Magic players. While something things might get tense between players, Miller said his focus is helping everyone to get better at the game.
“I’ve always wanted to foster a community where everybody is trying to help each other play better,” he said. “I do not want to sit down and just beat the daylights out of somebody because they don’t know what they’re doing. If I do come across a player who I beat and they obviously need help, I help them.”
The community’s diversity is another big part of Magic and other card games. Miller said he gets people of all ages who come to play against him and his friends.
“There’s no age limit,” he said. “There’s no skill level. You can be the worst Magic player in the room and still come in, do a draft on Friday night, and have fun because you’re getting new cards, you’re hanging out with everybody who knows and likes the same thing you do.”
Those interested in collecting cards don’t need to spend a lot of money to build their collection. Heuker said people can have fun with a cheap starter pack, which will also teach them how to play.
“A lot of the decks that I build to play casually I bet don’t cost more than $50, so it’s not a money issue if you just want to play for fun,” he said.
Finding a niche is another key to card collecting. Miller said people should focus on a specific game or sports card.
“If you don’t pick a niche, you can spend a whole lot of money and have a whole lot of random,” he said. “That’s why some people in sports cards, they only collect Detroit teams or they only collect Green Bay Packers or they only collect New York Nets or something specific to keep them from getting out of hand.”
One of the most important things about card collecting is having fun and building new friendships. Stahl said you become friends with people you’d never expect because of your common interest and enjoyment for whatever game you are playing.
“From the community aspect, it is just cool being able to be around other people that enjoyed the same thing and we get excited over the same things,” he said. “You make friends with people that normally probably wouldn’t be your friend because of it, so it is a good way to expand friendships.”
