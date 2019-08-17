In April the Cadillac News looked at what were some of the most prevalent crimes in the area.
No surprise, drugs and offenses related to criminal sexual conduct and assaultive behavior were among those that topped the list in Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties. There is another aspect of Cadillac area crime that is likely just as shocking albeit for different reasons.
When someone is arrested, goes through the justice system and is found guilty or accountable, most look to see if they are going to serve jail and/or prison sentences. One thing that might get overlooked is the fines that also are assessed.
Those fines, however, shouldn't be overlooked as in Osceola and Wexford counties the outstanding fines are in the millions of dollars while in Missaukee County it is nearing the $1 million mark.
When looking at Missaukee County, the total outstanding fines still needing to be collected, which includes both civil and criminal, is $893,993.52. An overwhelming majority of those final, except for $1,900, all stem from criminal cases with nearly half dating back more than seven years.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said having nearly $1 million in outstanding fines does not impact the operations of her office. When she enters her budget request for her office each it includes what the estimated court revenues will be and generally, that number stays the same year to year. What also stays the same is the fact there will be an outstanding balance.
Nielsen said some assessments are revenue to the general fund and used to offset our growing court costs including indigent defense. They also help to cover all other expenses the general fund incurs to operate the courts, she said. Other assessments, however, are state assessments and are remitted to the state monthly, as collected, according to Nielsen.
Considering some of the fines assessed can be thousands of dollars or tens of thousands of dollars depending on the crime and if there is restitution owed to a victim or victims, Nielsen said her office and courts try to work with people to get the fines paid.
"Assessments are due at the time of assessment. That being said, we realize defendants don’t always have the means to pay those assessments upfront. We do our best to be accommodating and set up payment agreements," she said. "We require defendants to make monthly payments, and as long as those payments are regular, we allow those payments until the entire balance is paid."
If accounts go unpaid for several months, Nielsen said the county can show cause a person for non-payment. The end goal, however, is not to put someone back in jail, but rather make sure a monthly effort is being made to pay down that balance.
In Osceola County, outstanding court fines are significantly more as the total debt owed by defendants for civil and criminal assessments is roughly $3.05 million. Again, the overwhelming majority, except for $953.60, is criminal. Also similar to Missaukee County, a majority of the criminal fines still owed in Osceola County are more than seven years old.
Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm said it is her office's job to "police" collections and make effort to collect those assessments. Like Missaukee County and Wexford County for that matter, some of the fines go to the county while others are for the state.
She also said if a person is not paying, late fees can be added, show cause hearings can be scheduled, bench warrants issued and ultimately a person can be jailed if they don't make an effort to pay down their fines.
When it comes to outstanding court fines, Wexford County holds the unfortunate title of having the most out of the three counties.
When looking at Wexford County, the total outstanding fines still needing to be collected, which includes both civil and criminal, is nearly $4.4 million. An overwhelming majority of those final, except for $1,483.50, all stem from criminal cases with over half dating back more than seven years.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman has only been on the job since April 1 but she has been in the clerk’s office for 4.5 years. With having that much outstanding fines, Nyman said it needs to become a priority to collect. Like her counterparts in Missaukee and Osceola counties, Nyman said her office is willing to work with people and understand somethings times are tough, but with the outstanding fines that high it needs to become a focus.
"The number that is outstanding is a shocking number, but we are working hard each month to get that number lowered," Nyman said. "We understand that everyone has different circumstances, and we are willing to work with each individual."
Currently, Nyman said her office's collection procedure is to send monthly statements to each individual who has outstanding assessments, which hopefully helps jog people’s memory that they need to make a payment. For those who have not made a payment in more than two months, and have not communicated with our office their current circumstances, Nymans said her office requests the judge to issue a Show Cause Order.
Those individuals are then given a court date to appear, explain their circumstances and make payment arrangements, she said. If they fail to appear, a bench warrant is issued and once located they are arrested.
If they receive a Show Cause notice and want to make a payment arrangement before having to come to court, Nyman said her office has them sign a payment agreement, make a payment in that amount or more and then send to the judge for his approval. If the payment agreement is approved, they do not have to appear for court, she said.
Even though there are millions of dollars in uncollected fines from more than seven years ago, Nyman said they don't get "written off." She said the only way that happens is if the defendant dies and there is no estate the county can collect from.
As for why it seems civil fines tend to be paid off more than criminal ones, Nyman had some thoughts on that.
"Civil fines are not assessed as frequently as criminal cases. When there is a conviction, there are mandatory assessments that have to be assessed," she said. "Civil files do not have those. We typically see civil fines assessed when a Personal Protection Order is violated or another court order is violated."
