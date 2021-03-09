More Wexford Co. offices closed due to COVID, entire courthouse could be next

CADILLAC — Last week, the Wexford County Clerk's Office closed due to a positive case of COVID-19 in one of its staff members. Monday other offices were closed for the same reason.
In all, the clerk's office, the prosecutor, the register of deeds, equalization offices were closed on Monday. Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch also tested positive for COVID-19, but her office remains open.
With the increase in cases and closures within the courthouse, Wexford County Board of Commissioners chairman Gary Taylor said the executive committee was going to add an item to the agenda to close the courthouse for the rest of the week and until, at the very least, March 15.
Taylor said he also asked the chief judge, Audrey Van Alst, to attend the meeting. Wexford County Treasurer Kristi Nottingham also will weigh in as people are currently paying taxes and the closure would impact that process.
"It's unbelievable," Taylor said of the recent uptick in cases within the courthouse.
The Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield confirmed via phone Monday that his office was closed. He said two people in his office were tested Friday and results came back positive. He also said two additional staff were tested on Monday.
Porterfield said he has been dealing with the virus since late last month and was out all last week due to COVID-19. He also said those who have recently been to his office were notified for contact tracing purposes.
"If I'm without symptoms and fever, I can come back to work on Thursday. That would be the earliest we could open," Porterfield said.
Last week, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman first closed her office to appointments and then completely after one employee tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, Nyman said her office would remain closed but was hoping to have more information by Wednesday as that is when her remaining staff's test results should be back.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Monday his office was going to be closed the remainder of the week after one person in his office tested positive for COVID-19. He said his test results were negative, but Wiggins was awaiting the results of two employees. With the case in his office and after consultation with the District Health Department No. 10, Wiggins said the decision was made to close the office.
Although his office is closed, Wiggins said that is not hindering the processing of cases or work.
"We are still cooperating with the courts, we are working remotely from home and we are using Zoom," he said. "If anything needs to be dropped off at the office, it should be left with courthouse security."
District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes said the health department is aware of a few cases associated with the Wexford County Courthouse, but the cases are not considered linked. Hughes also said the health department also is investigating whether there is what would be considered an "outbreak," two or more cases connected in one location, at the courthouse.
If there is reason to believe cases are linked to an “outbreak‘ or are a high-risk situation, Hughes said those cases are referred to the health department by the state and then reviewed by staff to see if further investigation is necessary. If an “outbreak‘ situation is identified, in addition to individual follow-up, someone from the health department will follow-up with the location to ensure proper procedures are in places such as screening, sanitization, social distancing and mask requirements.
Although there is more information that needs to be gathered and the executive committee is scheduled to discuss a possible closure, Hughes said social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands are important steps in keeping people safe, but they also need to remember any time they leave their homes they are putting themselves at risk. For that reason, they need to continuously monitor for symptoms.
For Tuesday’s executive committee meeting, there are three ways the public can attend: by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone. The committee is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.