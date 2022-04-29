Morel mushroom hunting champion to visit Mesick Library

MESICK — Brandish your baskets and prepare to head for a nearby wood. Morel mushroom season has arrived.
The well sought after fungi are popping up in forested areas across the state, and soon everyone will be looking to get their fill.
As the Mesick Mushroom Festival fast approaches, community members may be wondering where, how and when to seek morels. Mushroom hunting champ Anthony Williams can provide some answers in his upcoming visit to the Mesick Library and Springville Township Community Center.
Williams’s visit, titled “Pickin’ With the Champ,” is being sponsored by the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library and will take place on Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m.
When his great-grandfather arrived in the Boyne City area in the 1890s, Williams said he began cutting pine and picking the morels he spotted along the way. Keeping up with the family legacy, the now 70-year-old Williams has been hunting morels for his entire life. It’s the main reason he stays in Michigan.
Eventually, Williams took his passion to the competitive level, and beyond.
“I joined the National Morel Competitive Hunt and won it five years in a row, and they asked me to retire and to be a spokesperson for the festival,” he said. “So I’m the expert in residence for the National Morel Festival.”
This year, Williams will be completing 39 seminars across the state, passing along hunting tips and tricks to those in attendance. Some of the information he plans to cover is which terrain is best for morel hunting, how to collect, store and prepare morels, and where to go to find them.
There are some who wonder what benefit comes from tracking down this fungus, or why there are entire festivals dedicated to its existence. For Williams, he said it’s like a treasure hunt.
Morels can sometimes be purchased from local farmers markets, but are a rare find in grocery stores. Even when they’re located on the shelf, Williams said they can go for almost $80 per pound.
Aside from the thrill of the hunt itself, Williams said he enjoys the feeling of eating something that he went out and foraged for himself. Hunting has become a way for he and his family to bond and spend quality time with one another.
“I’m glad they can’t cultivate [morels], because then we’d all just go to the store, and this way, you have to go to the woods. And I’ve had a lot of great experiences out there for me growing up,” he said. “For my children, taking them to the woods a lot in the spring, seeing everything come to life, the forest floor, the trees budding, the morels, trilliums and all of that coming to life in the woods.”
Through his many years of morel hunting, Williams has been able to connect with other dedicated hunters. He said it’s a rare breed of people who actually take the initiative to get outside and search. There are people he’s come across who aren’t interested in morels at all and say they’re too afraid of the woods, or make the excuse of not having enough time to gather.
Williams also met his wife in the midst of his morel hunting adventures, and said their first date was spent picking morels. To this day, they still enjoy picking with each other in their free time. Their combined love for the activity has been passed down to their children as well, who he said still pick when they can.
“One of the things today is, families need to get their kids to the woods,” Williams said. “Get them off the computer; get them out there and teach them about the planet. Be a hunter-gatherer and check it out.”
Morel hunting also offer the opportunity to spot natural events that people normally wouldn’t get to witness. Williams said he’s encountered almost every possible woodland creature, and once watched a hawk teaching its babies how to fly.
In the early days, when Williams’s family began picking, he said no one really knew, or cared very much about morels. It’s since exploded in popularity. Now, when Williams visits local libraries, he said the crowd size is overwhelming.
After Williams gets his hands on a batch of morels, he said he’ll prepare them by sautéing them on medium heat and adding a bit of butter to the pan. However, he said there are dozens of recipes available online that use morels.
Williams’s visit to the Mesick Library is open to the public. More information on upcoming Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Library programming can be found on their website.
