WASHINGTON — Recently, average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed over 6% for the first time since the housing crash of 2008, threatening to sideline even more homebuyers from a rapidly cooling housing market.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported last week that the 30-year rate rose to 6.02% from 5.89% the week before. The long-term average rate has more than doubled since a year ago and is the highest it’s been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse triggered the Great Recession. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.86%.
Rising interest rates — in part a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive push to tamp down inflation — have cooled off a housing market that has been hot for years. Many potential home buyers are getting pushed out of the market as the higher rates have added hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments. Sales of existing homes in the U.S. have fallen for six straight months, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Five Star Real Estate Leaders Realtor Greg Bosscher said regardless of the rise in the interest rate the industry knew a softening or leveling of the market was coming. This recent cool-off in the market is the first time in two years that buyers had time to think and a little say. He said that in itself has led to a slowdown, but things are still strong in the market, albeit at a slower pace.
“There was no event, it wasn’t the interest hike, but all of a sudden something changed. You could almost feel it,” he said. “No one is predicting a big crash. We still have a shortage of houses, and construction and labor costs are high, but we will see a softening in the market.”
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, rose to 5.21% from 5.16% two weeks ago. Last year at this time the rate was 2.19%.
Mortgage rates don’t necessarily mirror the Fed’s rate increases, but tend to track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. That’s influenced by a variety of factors, including investors’ expectations for future inflation and global demand for U.S. Treasurys.
Recently, faster inflation and strong U.S. economic growth have sent the 10-year Treasury rate up sharply, to 3.45%.
The Fed has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate four times this year, and Chairman Jerome Powell has said that the central bank will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for some time” in order to tame the worst inflation in 40 years.
More inflation data suggests that while gas prices have retreated significantly since early in the summer, prices for most other necessities have actually gone up, panicking investors who fear a possible recession if the Fed keeps boosting rates.
Most economists forecast that the Fed will jack up its primary lending rate another three-quarters of a point when the central bank’s leaders meet. Some fear the Fed could raise the rate by a full point, following consecutive jumbo increases of three-quarters of a point at its last two meetings.
The government reported that the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said they doubt that the economy is in or on the verge of a recession, given that the U.S. job market remains robust.
Applications for jobless aid fell again and remain at their lowest level since May, despite the Fed’s moves to tame inflation, which has a tendency to cool the job market as well.
For Realtors like Bosscher what this current market means is switching gears. Instead of the past few years where the market was seller dominated, he has to switch back to 2017 and 2018 when the market was strong, but buyers felt they could ask for more.
“I think we will see it level out. Raised interest rates slow inflation. Slow inflation and the interest rates come back down,” Bosscher said.
Stocks closed lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made another big interest rate hike and sharply increased its outlook for how high it expects to raise rates in coming months.
Short-term Treasury yields pushed further into multiyear highs after the central bank raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point. The Fed also said it now expects that rate to be a full percentage point higher by the end of the year than it had predicted in June.
“We have got to get inflation behind us,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference. “I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn’t.”
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.7% to its lowest level since mid-July after wavering between gains and losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7% after flipping between gains and losses. The Nasdaq composite lost 1.8%. The major indexes are on pace for their fifth weekly loss in six weeks.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.02% from 3.97% late Tuesday. It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.52% from 3.56% from late Tuesday.
The Fed is raising rates to fight the worst inflation in 40 years. The worry is that the Fed may cause a recession by slowing the economy too much.
“Ultimately, the policy appears to be appropriate given the economic backdrop, but investors should prepare for rough seas ahead as aggressive Fed policy usually leaves a path of destruction in the wake behind,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.
The S&P 500 fell 66 points to 3,789.93. The Dow slid 522.45 points to 30,183.78, and the Nasdaq lost 204.86 points to close at 11,220.19.
