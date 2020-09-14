CADILLAC — A mosquito-borne virus that can kill both animals and humans has been found in Mecosta County.
On Friday, District Health Department No. 10 issued a warning that Eastern equine encephalitis cases (EEE) have been on the rise, with three recently being found within the health department’s jurisdiction. There were two cases in Newaygo County and one in Mecosta County; 18 total so far in the state this year.
Citing the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, DHD No. 10 said the state is on track to exceed last year’s total number of EEE cases (there were 10 human cases, six deaths and 50 animal cases).
Since the virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, it poses a risk to both humans and animals until the weather gets too cold and the mosquitoes stop flying.
The health department said that generally happens around mid-October.
The mosquito species that carries the EEE virus is called Culiseta melanura, according to Ned Walker, a professor at Michigan State University who is an expert in vector-borne diseases. The Culiseta melanura is cold-hardy and can go underground when the weather turns cold. Last year, his team found the mosquitoes in light traps on Oct. 8.
The mosquitoes slow or stop flying when temperature drop below 50 degrees, Walker said.
But if it warms up, the mosquitoes will fly and bite once more.
“Even if you have a 33-degree night (say) tonight, you might have a 55-degree night next week and the mosquito activity will resume,‘ Walker said. “This is why we commonly see horse cases, and sometimes human cases, occur in late summer and early fall.‘
Culiseta melanura populations are found in several parts of the state. Nearby Cadillac, the closest known population is in Clare County, west of Harrison, south of M-61 and north of Lily Lake, Walker said.
“A rather large area of Michigan is under EEE risk right now, given the widespread distribution of horse cases as the state departments have reported,‘ Walker said in an email.
Protection from EEE is a matter of taking certain steps.
Horses can be vaccinated against EEE; online ads indicate annual vaccination costs under $100.
There is no publicly available EEE vaccine for humans due to the cost of vaccine trials, according to a 2019 article by a Tufts University professor at now.tufts.edu.
Wearing insect repellent, long sleeves and long pants can help keep you safe from bites; you should also repair any holes in window or door screens as well as empty water from mosquito breeding sites such as buckets, unused children’s pools or old tires, according to DHD No. 10. Nets and fans over outdoor eating areas also may help.
The same is true in barns; fans can help prevent livestock from getting bit; turn them on from dusk until dawn, which is when mosquito activity peaks.
Animals can also benefit from insect repellent. And just as you would around your home, you’ll want to eliminate standing water around the farm. Fill in puddles, repair eaves and refresh animals’ water bowls and buckets once a day.
Early signs of illness include stumbling and fever and can progress to being down or struggling to stand, the health department said. Contact a vet; however, the animal is likely to die. Horses with EEE usually die or are euthanized, according to information provided to horse owners on the website for Michigan State University’s Veterinary Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.