With all voting precincts reporting in Osceola and Mecosta counties, a transit authority millage passed during Tuesday’s August Primary.
With a tally of 3,337 yes votes to 2,551 no votes, the Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority millage passed during Tuesday’s election. Osceola County had a tally of 1,165 yes votes to 948 no votes with a single precinct left to report.
The Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority asked voters in both counties to allow the entity to levy an annual millage in the amount not to exceed 0.5 mills, of which, 0.4666 mill is a renewal of a previously authorized millage rate that expires in 2023. The remaining 0.0334 mill is a new additional millage, according to the ballot language.
The proposal is for a period of five years, 2024 to 2028, and provides funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses. It is estimated the millage would generate more than $1.1 million in its first year.
Marion Public Schools operating millage renewal also was passed Tuesday by a tally of 257 yes votes to 154 no votes.
The renewal will allow the district to levy the statutory rate of 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and qualified agricultural properties, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation guarantee. The millage renewal would span five years from 2024 to 2028.
According to the ballot language for the proposal, it says the estimate of the revenue the district will collect if the renewal is approved in 2024 is more than $2.1 million.
The results will remain unofficial until they are certified by the board of canvassers in both counties. Osceola County’s canvassers are not scheduled to meet until Thursday, while Mecosta County is scheduled to meet Wednesday.
