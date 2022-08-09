LUDINGTON — While on deployment, Starla Owens’ son would call her every three days. She spoke with him on Nov. 6, 2007, and expected another call Nov. 9, but it never came.
Owens said she didn’t sleep a wink that night. It wasn’t until the next day, after settling in at work, that she would be told her only son, Joseph Lancour, had been killed in Afghanistan.
The man Owens was living with at the time called her and said she needed to come home right away. She said he couldn’t get the words out over the phone, but she could tell something was wrong.
Owens knew in the back of her mind that the knock on the door, telling her that her son was gone, could come at any moment. But she always assumed she’d be there when it happened.
“I wasn’t home when the knock came, but I had to drive 27 miles for them to knock on the door again, and for me to be home,” she said. “And so that’s when I felt that everything inside me was just drained.”
It took Owens about a year to go back to work, and only a few months in to her return, she was put on medical leave. With no job to keep her occupied, she started brainstorming ways to honor her son, and decided to start up a memorial scholarship fund in his name.
For the first few years of fundraising, Owens and her daughters held spaghetti dinners, rummage sales and softball tournaments. She said most of their events were successful, and they had once raised around $10,000 in a single evening. But Owens still wanted to solidify the Joe Lancour Memorial Scholarship in a way that wouldn’t require a fundraiser every year.
“I wanted it lifetime, so when I’m gone and my daughters are gone, my grandchildren can award the scholarships,” she said. “And so we set it up with Ludington High School.”
Joe was born in Cadillac, and attended school within the community through kindergarten before relocating to Ludington.
Owens said the two most important things to her son were education and giving back to others, and those ideals inspired the scholarship’s establishment with the high school.
When Joe was young, she said he spent a lot of time participating in sports, but his favorite after-school activity was skateboarding. Owens said a memory that’s always stuck with her that highlight’s her son’s selflessness happened just a few weeks before she bought him a new pair of skateboarding shoes for his birthday.
Back then, she said a decent pair of skate shoes cost about $90, and although the family didn’t struggle financially, it wasn’t an easy purchase to make. Each day, she said Joe would come home and duct tape his shoes to make them last as long as possible.
“He said ‘bills are first; take care of what we need to take care of it, and if it’s possible, I want new shoes,’” Owens said. “He was the kind of kid who would give you the shirt off of his back and give you the last dollar out of his pocket.”
As an adult, Joe’s desire to protect and give back manifested through his enlistment in the U.S. Army. Owens said the interest had always been there, but what really pushed him to join up was the need to belong to something bigger than himself. He enlisted in 2006, just a year before his passing.
In that time, Owens and her family sent care packages overseas, and they heard from Joe once every three days like clockwork, even when he was deployed. Joe knew the risk was there, Owens said, but he always made a point to sign off their phone calls by saying ‘See you later,’ as opposed to ‘Goodbye.’
Joe didn’t have the chance to continue his education after high school, but Owens said he always felt it was the key to success. Her hope is that through the scholarship fund, students at Ludington High School can have the opportunity to further their education while keeping her son’s memory alive.
“It’s never too late to say I love you, it’s never too late to make a difference in today’s world,” she said. “I can’t have my son back, and I know that one day, when I get to that stage in life where the good Lord calls me home, I know he’s gonna be right there with my mom and my grandmother waiting for me. ... But for here on earth, we can’t forget those that have impacted our lives.”
This year’s fundraising effort for the Joe Lancour Memorial Scholarship is a golf scramble at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Ludington on Aug. 26. The event kicks off with the opening of the silent auction at noon. Teams will check in at 12:30 p.m., and the shotgun start is at 1:30 p.m. Golfing will conclude at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, awards and the announcement of auction winners at 6:30 p.m.
Owens said there’s still time for teams to sign up, and anyone interested can give her a call at (231) 613-0349.
“Everything will take place right there at Lincoln Hills,” she said. “And so it’ll be nice to just come together again for a good cause.”
