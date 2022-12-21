CADILLAC — Raising four children alone is difficult for any parent. Add on four more children, and it becomes a situation one can hardly imagine.
That is the reality for 19-year-old Marion resident Destiny Schmidt. Following the passing of Schmidt’s cousin in 2019, his four children were left in the custody of their biological mother. In April 2022, Schmidt said the mother asked her to take guardianship of the kids.
“It’s been a lot of work trying to get them healthy again,” she said.
Despite her husband having four children of his own, Schmidt took the children in without blinking an eye, and together the couple has cared for eight kids at home.
Life hasn’t been easy for the family, as one might imagine. Schmidt said her current vehicle is unreliable and can’t fit all the kids. This makes her situation especially difficult when she has to go back and front from Marion to Grand Rapids to the hospital with one of her boys, who has absence seizures.
“He has 100 seizures a day, but you don’t see them unless he’s falling,” she said.
Washing clothes is another battle the family deals with. Schmidt said her washer doesn’t spin, which leaves her clothes soaking wet. Her dryer isn’t much better, as she said it takes several hours to get a load of clothes dry.
No one knows the struggles Schmidt has fought to overcome better than her sister Allana Dilling. Dilling said she and Schmidt first started taking care of the children in November 2021. When her sister was asked to become their legal guardians, Dilling said Schmidt didn’t question anything.
“They showed up with the kids, and she was like, ‘I got this,’” Dilling said. “She has done so well with them.”
To help her sister out this Christmas, Dilling submitted a wish to the Cadillac News’ Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign, asking for her sister to receive a new washer and dryer.
“I just think she deserves something that’s going to help her out at home,” Dilling said.
Seeing how young Schmidt is, Wexford Community Credit Union Advertising Specialist Elaine Irwin said her manager was touched by the mother’s story and decided to grant the wish.
“Being a community credit union, we want to just reach out to the people around us that are in need, especially around the holidays, and do what we can to help them out,” Irwin said.
“I’m really grateful, and I appreciate it,” Schmidt said. “It’s going to help us a lot.”
