CADILLAC — For the first time in a long time, Sara Bittell doesn’t have to worry about her van getting stuck in the driveway or sliding all over the road at the first hint of snow.
Until recently, Bittell had been driving on the same set of tires that were on the van when the Lake City family of six (the parents and four children) purchased it three years ago.
The tires had become so bald that basically any amount of snow on the ground would cause them to spin, Bittell said.
“We needed to get tires really bad,” Bittell said. “It needed to be done, like, last year.”
Part of the reason why the tires had become so worn in the last couple of years is the frequent trips the family takes out of the area to see medical specialists. One of Bittell’s sons has a congenital heart defect and requires regular in-person visits for treatment.
Earlier this year, Bittell was with her aunt, Katherine Thomas, at Walmart shopping for a new set of tires.
Thomas said she was shocked to see how badly the tires needed to be replaced.
“I asked, ‘why didn’t you take care of this before?’” Thomas said. “Her reply was ‘money.’”
At the time, Bittell’s husband, David, who serves in the Army National Guard, had just recently traveled to Texas for training before being deployed to Syria for 10 months.
Bittell said due to the scheduling of her husband’s pay through the National Guard, it’s hard to anticipate when the money will become available for them to use. Bittell works part-time at a local assisted living home and also is a full-time mom.
When they found out how expensive the tires were going to be, in addition to the fact they wouldn’t be getting them until weeks later due to supply issues, she decided not to go through with the purchase.
Seeing how badly her niece’s family needed the tires, Thomas began thinking of ways she could help. The idea came to her to submit a wish in the Cadillac News’ Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign.
“I believe that Christmas Wishes Do Come True for deserving people,” Thomas wrote in her wish. “That is why I am submitting my niece Sara to be considered for a Christmas Wish ... I am nominating her for the Christmas Wish because I feel she needs a helping hand purchasing her tires while her husband is in Syria serving our country.”
When local business owner Mike Blackmer heard about the wish, he said it immediately pulled on his heart strings. Part of it was thinking about how difficult it is to haul four kids around, and the other part was the fact that her husband was serving the country.
“It touched me ... I thought it would be a good wish,” said Blackmer, who has been a part of the Believe campaign since it started in 2009. “I look forward to doing this every year.”
Blackmer contacted Cadillac Tire, who helped him pick out a new set of Hankook tires, which was ready to be put on Bittell’s van the next day.
Bittell said the difference between the old tires and the new ones has been night and day. A self-professed “worrier,” Bittell said the gift really puts her mind at ease, as the van is now a lot more safe to drive.
“Thank you so much,” Bittell said to Blackmer after the tires were put on the van last week.
Thomas was emotional as she shared how much it meant to her to be able to do something for her niece’s family.
“It was wonderful that I could help,” said Thomas, who added that the kindness of Blackmer and others who participate in the Believe campaign is the kind of story she likes to read about.
“It’s inspiring to people. It helps people out there, helps your neighbors. We need more of those good stories. We need more kindness out there.”
