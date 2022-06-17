LAKE CITY — The Lake City Community Mother of Preschoolers (MOPS) is hosting its annual Touch A Truck fundraiser Saturday, June 18.
The event will take place at the Missaukee County Road Commission from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This is our sixth time doing it,” Lacie Hejnal, the outgoing event coordinator, said. “And we just gather literally any kind of vehicle that we can get.”
Since their organization formed eight years ago, Hejnal said MOPS came up with the idea for the event as a way to fundraise. While it is free to the public, she said people are welcome to donate and support MOPS.
Hejnal said they primarily use the money to help out any mother in their group.
“If there’s a situation with one of our moms, we will pull from that pool of money to help out with whatever needs they might have,” Hejnal said.
At the Touch A Truck event, Hejnal said they will have a wide variety of vehicles, including emergency vehicles, farming equipment, construction equipment, logging trucks and much more.
At each vehicle, Hejnal said the drivers will be there to teach the kids about it and allow them to interact with it. Drivers will also be giving out candy and small prizes.
With over 30 vehicles and 50 drivers available, Hejnal said the event is always a great time for the community.
“It’s really fun to see an event like this in our community, just because there aren’t that many,” she said.
“There’s a really unique energy there.”
Along with bringing back some race cars, Hejnal said they will also have a new Department of Transportation mobile medical exam truck coming in.
With Hejnal coordinating the event for the last time, incoming coordinator Amanda Pearson said she’s looking forward to seeing the excitement of the drivers and the kids.
“I don’t know who’s more excited, the kids or the people that are volunteering their time with the trucks,” Pearson said. “The guys get so into it, and they’re like, ‘yes, you can blow that horn as many times as you want.’”
“So, I just look forward to seeing the interaction between kids and the people in our community volunteering their time.”
As she coordinates her last Touch A Truck event, Hejnal said she has enjoyed watching the event grow over the years. Hejnal also said she was grateful to the sponsorships and the community for supporting the event all these years.
“We’re super grateful for them because we couldn’t do it for free without them,” Hejnal said.
