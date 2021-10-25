MANTON — The Manton City Commission voted last week to not compensate themselves for costs related to a training event they attended.
Commissioner Lisa Gillett made a motion to compensate all the commissioners who attended a recent Michigan Municipal League Convention for training on municipal matters.
The commission previously allocated $3,200 to send commissioners to the convention but some of that amount was left over when one of the commissioners decided not to attend.
Gillett said she’d like to see some type of compensation for lodging, gasoline and food costs she and other commissioners personally incurred. She said it ended up being a costly trip for her.
In response to her motion, long-time commissioner Rick Rayment commented that he’s never heard of the commissioners being paid room and board to attend training conventions. He added that he’s never heard of the commissioners being paid anything to attend training conventions.
A member of the public attending the meeting asked if it was appropriate for commissioners to be voting to give themselves money.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite, who only votes on the commission in the event of a tie, commented that it was a point worth considering.
No other commissioners spoke out for or against the motion but ultimately, the majority of commissioners voted against compensating themselves for costs they incurred during the training.
