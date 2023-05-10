LAKE CITY — A 47-year-old McBain woman was injured Tuesday morning after she was involved in a crash while riding her motorcycle.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the crash occurred at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Wesco, 1361 Lakeshore Drive. Yancer said the crash happened after a pick-up driver traveling southbound on Lakeshore Drive and was in the left turn lane waiting to turn into Wesco. The truck turned in front of the McBain woman, who clipped the rear of the pick-up truck, according to Yancer.
The driver of the truck was not injured, but the McBain woman was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital via a Missaukee EMS ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Yancer said the McBain woman was wearing a helmet. Yancer said no citations were issued but the man was found at fault.
With the weather starting to get warmer, Yancer said that more motorcycles will be out on the road and drivers need to be aware and look for them.
“I would tell the motoring public that it is the time of year that motorcycles are out and they need to pay attention,” he said.
Information from the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office said most motorcycle-vehicle crashes occur on city streets and not on highways. Motorcyclists are hard to see and often are overlooked because of their size and profile.
Most crashes with motorcyclists occur when vehicle drivers are turning left, according to the Michigan SOS’s Office. Intersections are one of the biggest dangers for motorcyclists and the Michigan SOS’s said their smaller size causes them to be overlooked by other drivers. Their speed and distance also are difficult for drivers to judge, especially at intersections.
Many drivers count on hearing motorcycles to be alert of their presence but the Michigan SOS said you can’t always hear motorcycles, especially when they are oncoming. It’s probably no surprise that motorcyclists can get lost in a vehicle’s blind spot so it is important to be cautious when merging or changing lanes.
Many motorcyclists slow down by downshifting, which won’t activate the brake light. Allow yourself extra space when you’re following a motorcyclist, particularly on busy city streets. Motorcyclists often use hand signals, similar to bicyclists, to let others know their intentions on the road. The Michigan SOS Office said a right turn is signaled by a left arm raised, a left turn by the left arm straight out to the side and a stop by the left arm downward.
