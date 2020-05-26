RIVERSIDE TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after hitting two vehicles Friday evening in Riverside Township.
Missaukee County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle, motorcycle accident at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22 after a 54-year-old motorcyclist from Gowen was heading southbound and crossed the center line, sideswiping a northbound SUV driven by a 78-year-old woman from Falmouth and then striking a northbound truck driven by a 25-year-old man from Coopersville.
The man from Gowen was declared dead at the scene. Neither the 78-year-old or the 25-year-old were injured.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office.
The Missaukee County deputies were assisted by Missaukee County EMS, McBain Fire and Michigan State Police.
