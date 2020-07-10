CADILLAC — Police chased a man traveling 120 mph on a motorcycle through multiple counties Saturday before he finally crashed and was taken into custody.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. a sergeant from MSP was running stationary radar on U.S. 131 near M-115 when he observed a motorcycle northbound. Radar indicated a speed of 95 mph in a 75 mph zone.
The sergeant attempted to stop the motorcyclist by activating the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens. The rider did not slow down and reached speeds in excess of 120 mph. The sergeant then slowed down and turned off his lights and siren. The motorcyclists continued on U.S. 131 and was believed to be heading into Grand Traverse County.
A short time later, a trooper located the motorcycle and rider at the Beacon and Bridge gas station in Fife Lake. The trooper attempted to detain the suspect, but he pulled away and a fled again on the motorcycle.
Dispatch was advised that an additional felony had been committed. Later the same motorcycle was located, and a pursuit was initiated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The motorcyclist soon crashed without injuries and was taken into custody.
The rider, who is from Garden City, was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail for resisting and obstructing police and first degree fleeing and eluding. Reckless driving charges will also be sought in Wexford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.