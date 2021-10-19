CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Mount Pleasant man faced one felony offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Conner Asberry Hall was charged with a felony count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving for his connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which will enhance the potential penalty by twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted of the felony offense, Hall faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Hall was released on a personal recognizance bond and a pretrial was scheduled on Nov. 3.
