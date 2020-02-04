Mount Pleasant woman charged with driving offenses including drunken driving

CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Mount Pleasant woman faced a drunken driving-related offense and one other motor vehicle charge after she was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court.
Mariah Nicole Perez was charged with one count of operating with a high BAC third offense and operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied for her connection with an incident on Feb. 2 in Haring Township.
If convicted, Perez faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges in question are only accusations. Perez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 11.
