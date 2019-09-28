Mount Pleasant woman facing fentanyl related charges

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Mount Pleasant woman faces multiple drug-related charges after her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jessie Marie Christensen was charged with one count each of jails — prisoner possessing contraband, fentanyl, possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and tampering with evidence for her connection with an incident on Sept. 22 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which carry a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Christensen faces up to 16 years in prison and/or fines as high as $100,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Christensen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 1.
