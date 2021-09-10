LAKE CITY — A 33-year-old Mount Pleasant woman recently was charged in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Missaukee County Jail.
As a result, Nicole Amber Click faces a potential sentence of up to life in prison. Click recently stood mute and had not guilty pleas entered on her behalf to charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense, deliver heroin less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense, two counts of jails — furnishing contraband to prisoners — heroin, possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and use of heroin second or subsequent offense. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five or more years.
Both the possession with intent to deliver and deliver heroin offenses carry up to 40 years in prison before the habitual offender enhancement. If convicted of those charges, Click faces a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Click is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said Click was booked into the Missaukee County Jail and smuggled the narcotics into the jail inside a body cavity. Eventually, jail staff was alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the facility after cell searches, he said. It also was allegedly found on Click’s person.
Yancer said when people are booked into jail, they are given a warning. If they are found bringing contraband into the jail, they could be charged with a five-year felony. Most of the time, Yancer said prisoners don’t bring in contraband, but some try to buck the system.
For that reason, Yancer said his office constantly looks at policies and procedures so they can catch these attempts before the contraband gets inside the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.