REED CITY — BMX and mountain bikers will soon be able to practice their jumps, drops and turns in Westerburg Park, after the installation of a skills course this fall.
Reed City resident Jonathan Zelinski spent his summer and fall helping to construct the city’s new disc golf course, and the experience inspired him to revisit a local project of his own that had been lying dormant for some time.
Zelinski said he’s always been an adrenaline junkie, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that he became hooked on the sport of mountain biking. He would travel to nearby trails almost every day, but noticed that there were a severe lack of biking opportunities in the immediate Reed City area.
Without any local trails to practice on, Zelinski became concerned that bikers in the community would be biting off more than they could chew when riding more advanced routes like the Dragon Trail in Big Rapids.
“The idea behind this is to just give a bike park where people can experience features they’ll encounter on the trails around Michigan,” he said. “Because when you want to go out biking, and you gotta drive an hour to go get to a decent mountain bike trail from Reed city...you’re riding three miles out, you come across the jump, and you got to walk around because you’re not able to practice.”
The course will be best suited for mountain bikes, but the features Zelinski plans to install could also be functional for BMX bikes. Initially, Zelinski brought his plan for a skills course to former city manager Ron Howell, who proposed the donation of a nearby plot of land, but the project was deemed too expensive to develop at the time, due to the location’s lack of amenities and swampy foundation.
Zelinski knew he had to try once again to make the skills course a reality after noticing that the small jump he’d built for trick shots at the disc golf course was covered in tire tracks. Immediately, he could tell the marks came from kids in the community, and their presence confirmed to him that there’s indeed a need for a biking course.
“It couldn’t have been better timing,” he said. “I’m out there at Rambadt Park, and I see kids with no shoes on, trying to jump the curb, and it’s like, there should be a place for this.”
Reed City Council quickly gave its approval to Zelinski to get started on his project, and Councilmember Dan Burchett assisted him in locating a portion of Westerburg Park to construct the course. It’s still early days, but Zelinski expects that the course will be done before the end of October, giving bikers a chance to try it out before winter snow arrives, and the park closes for the season.
Donations of packing dirt have been coming in from a few local construction companies, and Double Diamond Transport of Reed City has offered to haul the dirt for Zelinski, free of charge. Sky Guys Tree Service will also be donating several large logs to be used in course construction. Once the materials are dropped at the park, Zelinski can begin building the course’s features.
Before returning to his hometown, Zelinski built snowboard jumps and bike jumps in cities across the state, which gave him the experience necessary to take the lead on designing the Reed City course. Jumps can be built by simply piling up dirt, and packing and shaping it as you go. Something like a berm or a slope can also be built up with dirt, but require a stronger base and a heftier time investment.
For now, Zelinski is planning to start the course out with a few jumps for riders of all skill levels. Each category of jumps will be associated with a color to mark their skill level. Green jumps will be two to three feet high, and blue jumps will start at six feet, but could measure up to as high as 15 feet. Black jumps will be the most advanced on the course, and would start at the 15-foot mark, but Zelinski said he’d like them to reach 20 feet if possible.
No matter the skill level required for the jump, Zelinski said all the green and blue jumps will be rollable, meaning riders aren’t forced to take the jump, they can simply roll down the slope and walk back up the hill again. As the project continues, he’s hoping to include a few rocky paths to help riders become adjusted to bumpy terrain found on natural trails.
Mountain biking has always been around, but Zelinski has noticed an increase in its popularity since the pandemic. In the past, he said the majority of bikers you’d see were of a younger age, but today the demographic has shifted. He’s expecting to see a wide range of ages coming by to use the skills course; although, he’s confident it will be a particularly hot spot for kids.
As a result of the skills course project, Zelinski has started his own Facebook community group called the Reed City Free Wheelers. His intention with the group isn’t necessarily to form a biking club, but rather to create a space where people can talk about their love of biking, exchange riding tips or even sell gear to one another. He said it could also be a great place to find volunteers to help build and maintain the course.
“I’m not trying to take the reins too strongly on anything, but just trying to get something out there for people to go to,” he said.
Zelinski said he’s experienced an outpouring of support for his skills course from both the city of Reed City and the members of the Crossroads Recreation Connection, a recently formed nonprofit that organizes fundraising efforts for local recreation projects.
City Manager Rich Saladin said it’s great when people have ideas for community improvement, but to see them put into action is even better. Over the last year or so, there’s been an influx of recreational projects in the Reed City area, and Saladin said it’s all because of people like Zelinski who are willing to take the time to make it happen.
“It’s not just wishful thinking,” he said. “It’s somebody who says, ‘Hey, I’m willing to put a little elbow grease into the project; I want to take ownership of this; I’ll be the champion of it, and I’ll recruit volunteers.’”
Zelinski’s course is one of several upcoming community projects, including a dog park and splash pad, and Saladin said he’s looking forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the residents of Reed City.
Zelinski’s work won’t be finished with the Reed City course. The project has also become a way for him to launch his trail building company called Folkal Point Trails. He said Westerburg Park is just the beginning of what he plans to do.
