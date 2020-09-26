REED CITY — Mountain biking became a possibility for Reed City at the recent city council meeting.
During the audience presentation portion of the Reed City council meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, a community member John Zelinski suggested putting in a mountain bike trail near the Pere Marquette Trail off of 200th Avenue.
Still in the early phases and just starting to look at what could be done with the possible location, Zelinski said he would like to get something together that the entire community can enjoy.
"The idea is to have something that anyone of any skill level or age can come and bike on," he said. "It would have an intermediate, normal and advanced section all connected by a narrower path to slow a biker down as they move from one coarse to the other."
Zelinski said he would also like to keep the park free to anyone who would like to use it by getting funding through grants and the local community.
While council members were on board with the idea of getting more recreational activities in Reed City, City Attorney Dave Porteous brought up the factor of liability and that a waiver might not be enough.
"While a waiver is okay, most don't really hold up in court," he said. "I would seriously consider what something like this could mean as a liability for the city and what needs to be done to prevent the city from being at fault."
Not being well versed in the liability of having a bike track, Zelinski said he would reach out to other municipalities that have similar recreational activities.
"I imagine that it would be in the same realm as a skate park," Zelinski said. "I would be more than happy to reach out to neighboring cities and see how they handle to liability part of that."
Though nothing was voted on at the Monday meeting, council members agreed that more research should be done in the way of cost, funding and liability for further discussion and possible consideration at the Oct. 19 council meeting.
