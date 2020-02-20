CADILLAC — With less than a month before the target date of March 15, Wexford County 911/Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden said that it is still the goal for when dispatchers can move to and start working in the new Fawcett Communications Center.
In front of a small gathering of Wexford County officials, board members, fire personnel, first responders, police, and the public, the groundbreaking for the new Wexford County 911 and Central Dispatch facility took place this past July. Work also started on the facility in July, and Feb. 15 was the contractual date for the substantial completion of the building.
The hope was Feb. 15 also would be when dispatch moved into the new facility. This past fall, however, it was brought to the attention of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners the project would be delayed for various reasons, but mostly due to the rainy and wet fall.
Despite the delay, Alworden said he and his staff are very excited that they will be making the move to the new facility. He said he is still in shock and in awe that the new facility is happening.
“I still wake up and can’t believe this is happening,‘ he said. “I come over here every morning before I go to work (at the existing facility in the old Wexford County Jail) to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.‘
He said the majority of the construction is complete but some of the most expensive and technical work is being completed right now. This includes installing the phone and internet lines and systems as well as the consoles dispatchers will be using to do their jobs.
He said he is ordering things for the facility such as chairs and other office supplies as well as a refrigerator and stove for use in the employee break room. Alworden said he’s excited and his dispatchers share in that excitement.
While the new location will provide dispatchers with more space, Alworden said he is most excited about the added security and safety the new dispatch center will provide.
“There will be lots of changes happening. A lot of security will happen and that is one thing we focused on, protecting our 911 dispatchers,‘ he said. “The funny thing is they are the first, first responders. They get everything first before they put it out and they need to be as protected as any other first responder does.‘
Although the building will house Wexford County Central Dispatch, it also will be home to Wexford County Emergency Management. Coordinator Travis Baker said the new building will house his office as well as the Emergency Operations Center in the basement. This will be the first time the county department will have its own actual EOC.
The EOC will allow for a central location for the incident command to set up in case of a weather event or some other sort of event.
“If there are any issues at all in the county that will be the place commanders will go and decisions will be made. We have televisions to monitor local news reports and we have a direct connection with the state’s emergency operations center in Lansing,‘ Baker said.
He also said with the new facility he will be able to get out into the community, have training and other outreach.
Although the public will not have access to the facility once it is open and no non-employees will be allowed inside without a scheduled appointment, Alworden said there will be an open house to see the new facility from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.