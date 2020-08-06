Movie theater opening Friday

CADILLAC — Movies, shown in a movie theater, are returning to Cadillac.
It looked dicey for a while. First, in February, Goodrich Quality Theaters, which owns the Cadillac 4, declared bankruptcy. Then in March, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, shuttering movie theaters. Then Goodrich Quality Theaters decided to permanently close the theaters amid the ongoing pandemic and bankruptcy proceedings. Though other movie theater chains and the Cadillac Footliters expressed interest in purchasing the Cadillac 4, nothing was certain.
Then in early July, it was announced that a newly formed company, named for the original Goodrich Quality Theaters, would purchase the old company and its theaters. The new owners are Mason Asset Management (Elliot Nassim), Namdar Realty (Igal Namdar) and VIP Cinemas.
Now, the new company is announcing a re-opening date for the Cadillac 4.
The company previously announced a reopening date in August, but that announcement was temporarily paused while the company's team reviewed an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that tightened restrictions on northern Michigan due to the pandemic.
Now it's confirmed: the Cadillac 4 is re-opening on Friday, August 7. They'll be at 25% capacity and will have a special schedule through Monday, August 10.
Tickets will be discounted for the re-opening weekend.
The "special limited pricing" will be $2 tickets for all shows, according to Kelly Nash, vice president of marketing for Goodrich Quality Theaters.
Nash told the Cadillac News that the four movies being played this weekend will be Jaws, Shrek, Jurassic Park and Irresistible. Of the three, only Irresistible is a new release.
Showtimes will be scheduled Wednesday at https://www.gqtmovies.com/michigan/cadillac-4.
