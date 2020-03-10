Movie theater parent company in bankruptcy proceedings

CADILLAC — The parent company of Cadillac’s only movie theater is going through bankruptcy proceedings but may be purchased by another theater chain.
Goodrich Quality Theaters, based out of Kentwood, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late February.
But Emagine, another theater chain, is considering purchasing all Goodrich locations, the chain told Crain’s Detroit and later confirmed to the Cadillac News.
“We welcome the opportunity to bring the Emagine experience to GQT moviegoers,‘ said Paul Glantz, Chairman of Emagine Entertainment, in an emailed statement to the Cadillac News.
Court records show a key question of Goodrich’s bankruptcy proceedings has been whether the chain, which operates 30 movie theaters in five states, can continue showing movies. On Friday, the bankruptcy court of Western Michigan ordered that Goodrich can pay movie distributors as “critical vendors‘ so the chain can keep getting movies. Goodrich owed the most to Universal Film Exchanges; the court authorized Goodrich to pay Universal nearly half a million dollars.
In bankruptcy documents, Goodrich, which is owned by Robert Goodrich, blames online streaming and a $20 million investment over five years in “improving and upgrading theaters‘ for a bad financial situation, estimating that the theater chain owes $30 million.
While bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing, the Cadillac 4 theater is open.
A regional manager who was not authorized to speak on the record said four screens would be running in Cadillac but could not offer additional comment.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the city was surprised to learn of the pending bankruptcy.
“Having thriving commercial businesses in your community, especially within your core downtown area, helps to sustain and grow economically and helps to ensure your community is vibrant,‘ Peccia said in an email. “The Cadillac Theater certainly is a thriving commercial business within Cadillac’s downtown, and the City obviously hopes the company finds a way to keep their Cadillac location open.‘
